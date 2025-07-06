Club World Cup Power Rankings: All Semifinalists From Worst to Best
The FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage has produced some almighty surprises and magnificent matches, with three more tantalizing fixtures still to come in the United States.
After a fairly unspectacular group stage, Manchester City and Inter Milan were among the shock early exits at the hands of supposedly ‘lesser’ opposition, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are two of the clubs who played out thrilling quarterfinals.
Expectations are high ahead of two enticing semifinal clashes, the first seeing the only remaining non-European side, Fluminense, battle English giants Chelsea. It’s an all-European affair that promises to thrill in the other final four matchup as PSG and Real Madrid go head-to-head.
The trophy is now within touching distance for the four remaining teams, but which have impressed most in the competition?
4. Fluminense
Fluminense are the competition’s remaining underdogs but their sprint to the semis has been far from fortunate. They were impressive in an admittedly low-quality group and quickly established themselves as one of the sternest defenses at the tournament.
Goalless draws with Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns were fairly tame fixtures but they showcased the defensive ability of Renato Gaúcho’s side, who are being expertly guided by veteran center back Thiago Silva in the United States.
Few expected the Brazilians to upset the odds at the knockout stage, especially given they faced Inter in the last 16, but they shut out the recent UEFA Champions League finalists and were clinical at both ends of the match. Al Hilal, who had just beaten Manchester City 4–3, were swept aside in the last eight.
Their efficiency has been impressive and they will need to be ruthless against Chelsea in the semis. While they haven’t had the harshest run to the final four, nobody can begrudge them their place.
3. Chelsea
Much like their upcoming semifinal opponents, Chelsea have had a favorable run of fixtures at the Club World Cup. Flamengo proved too much for them during the group stage but Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis were swatted away with relative ease.
In the knockout stage, Benfica and Palmeiras were both defeated with mixed degrees of resistance. Despite their lucky schedule, Enzo Maresca’s side have still shown regular glimpses of their brilliance—both collective and individual.
Riding the confidence wave that formed at the end of last season, Chelsea have been well-organized, while also producing decisive moments at key points in matches. Their incredible squad depth has also been a huge advantage late in matches.
The Blues will not be favorites should they reach the final no matter their opposition, but it’s been an exciting summer for Maresca’s men regardless of whether or not they win the title.
2. Real Madrid
After an underwhelming 2024–25 campaign and a change of management, it was unclear what version of Real Madrid we would witness at the Club World Cup. They have been much improved from last term but they’re yet to hit the lofty standards set by their all-conquering teams of recent seasons.
Still, they have found some momentum under Xabi Alonso. No matter the system, Los Blancos have operated with commendable energy, and when matched with their undeniable individual quality across the pitch, that makes them an immensely difficult team to stop.
Al Hilal are the only team who have been able to deny them victory at the tournament, with Pachuca, RB Salzburg, Juventus and, most recently, Borussia Dortmund unable to match their levels.
Gonzalo García has been a revelation, Trent Alexander-Arnold is settling, Federico Valverde has been excellent and Kylian Mbappé has returned from illness. Not much is stopping them from yet another major title.
1. Paris Saint-Germain
PSG were the dominant force in European football last term and they have taken their exceptional form into the Club World Cup. The recent UEFA Champions League winners have been unsurprisingly astounding bar a wobble against Botafogo in their second match.
That 1–0 defeat saw them concede their only goal of the tournament, with four clean sheets having shown PSG’s ability to manage matches with organization and possession as well as simply blowing teams away with their stunning attacking weapons.
Demolitions of Atlético Madrid and Inter Miami CF have been mightily impressive, while the nine-man victory over Bayern Munich showcased their character and ruthlessness.
There can simply be no doubts that PSG are the team to beat having dazzled more than any team left standing. Luis Enrique’s side are the best in the business right now...and by quite some margin.