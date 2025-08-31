The Clubs With the Highest Average Annual Salaries in Europe
Transfer fees and player wages are rising exponentially and their ascent into absurdity shows no signs of slowing down.
Saudi Arabia has emerged as a major financial force in the transfer market over recent years but Europe retains the majority of the world’s richest clubs. They continue to splurge like there’s no tomorrow as they scoop up the brightest talents.
Unsurprisingly, the world’s elite players expect to be compensated generously for their genius, with a precedent having now been set for astronomical wages. Few clubs are able to climb the hierarchy without drastically increasing their wage bill.
Here are the 10 European clubs who are currently spending the most on average wages per player.
10 Highest Average Annual Salaries in Europe
Each club’s gross average salary refers to the average amount paid in wages each year per player and it’s no surprise to see Real Madrid leading the way in this metric. The world’s biggest club pay enormous contracts, with an average yearly salary of $13.1 million (£9.7 million) for their squad members. The highest weekly earner is Kylian Mbappé, who pockets $703,000 (£523,000).
There is a sizeable drop to the next biggest spenders—Madrid’s Clásico rivals Barcelona. Their average yearly wage is $9.6 million (£7.2 million), which is considerably lower than the side they beat to La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España last term. However, their significant wage bill has contributed to their recent financial issues.
Manchester City are the Premier League’s most generous employers, with players at the Etihad Stadium earning $8.6 million (£6.4 million) on average. Kevin De Bruyne’s recent departure has taken some weight off the wage bill but Erling Haaland is still taking home a fortune each week—thought to be around $713,000 (£525,000).
Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are the only clubs from their respective nations that feature in the top 10, with the latter having reduced their wage bill in recent years following the departures of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Mbappé. The duo, alongside Arsenal, have an average salary of just over $8 million (£6 million).
Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all in the top 10 as expected, with the Reds and their fierce rivals United paying approximately $7 million (£5.2 million). The Blues spend far less than their English competitors—in wages, at least—with an average salary of $5.7 million (£4.2 million). Their youthful squad allows them to pay players less than more established names.
Inter are the only Italian side in the list as they sneak in at 10th. They’re not far off Chelsea in wages, spending $5.3 million (£3.9 million) on average per player.
Club
Average Annual Salary
Real Madrid
$13.1 million (£9.7 million)
Barcelona
$9.6 million (£7.2 million)
Manchester City
$8.6 million (£6.4 million)
Bayern Munich
$8.3 million (£6.2 million)
Paris Saint-Germain
$8.1 million (£6 million)
Arsenal
$8.1 million (£6 million)
Liverpool
$7.1 million (£5.3 million)
Manchester United
$6.9 million (£5.1 million)
Chelsea
$5.7 million (£4.2 million)
Inter
$5.3 million (£3.9 million)
*All data collected from Capology / Correct as of August 27, 2025