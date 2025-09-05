Cole Palmer: Chelsea Star Provides Two-Word Injury Update
Cole Palmer has revealed he will be back “soon” as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.
The Chelsea midfielder has not played since the opening weekend of the new season, limping out of the warm-up before the 5–1 win over West Ham United with what was later revealed to be an issue with a long-standing groin injury.
A formal update on Palmer, who has missed two games and was forced to withdraw from England duty, has not yet been provided by Chelsea, but the Blues may not need to at this point after Palmer’s teasing social media update.
“Soon back,” he wrote on Instagram—news which was well-received by excited teammates Tosin Adarabioyo and João Pedro in the comments.
Pedro has helped replace Palmer at the top of Chelsea’s midfield in the Englishman’s absence, with fellow Brazilian Estêvão also proving to be a capable deputy in a more central role.
In search of natural cover for Palmer, Chelsea surprisingly struck a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on loan on Deadline Day, only to leave the new signing out of their Champions League squad two days later.
Buonanotte could see his first minutes in a Chelsea shirt after the international break when the Blues travel to Brentford, although there is hope that Palmer will be back available after another week of recovery.
Fans are also eagerly awaiting an update on the fitness of Liam Delap, who pulled up injured in the final game before the current break, prompting a ripple effect across the European transfer market as Chelsea sought to strengthen the striker position. Maresca confidently predicted the summer signing could miss up to eight weeks but reports have suggested Delap may be set for even longer on the sidelines.