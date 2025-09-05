Report: Chelsea Hatch Long-Term Striker Plan After Surprise Marc Guiu Decision
Chelsea’s decision to recall striker Marc Guiu, rather than sign another new forward to replace the injured Liam Delap, was made with a view to the Blues’ long-term plans for Strasbourg star Emmanuel Emegha, a report has revealed.
Delap pulled up with a muscle injury shortly before the international break, initially prompting Chelsea to cancel Nicolas Jackson’s loan to Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga giants ultimately improved their offer to force through a deal, while Chelsea opted to bring Guiu back from a loan with Sunderland which he only sealed a few weeks earlier.
The decision not to dip back into the transfer market, despite interest in Conrad Harder from Sporting CP before his move to RB Leipzig, has divided fans but appears to have been made with more than just financial reasons in mind.
According to BBC Sport, Chelsea did not want to add another striker to a rotation which could soon include Emegha, the 22-year-old Dutchman who has caught the eye during his two years with the Blues’ sister club in France.
Strasbourg paid €13 million (£11.3 million, $15.2 million) to sign Emegha from Sturm Graz in 2023 and have watched him rack up 26 goals in 64 appearances. He was named Liam Rosenior’s captain this summer following the departure of Habib Diarra and the return of loanee Andrey Santos to Chelsea.
Chelsea see Emegha as a player capable of playing for the club in the future and are said to have stuck with Guiu for the time being so as to ensure there is still a clear pathway for Emegha if the Blues decide to pursue a move.
Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this summer that talks over a future move to Chelsea for Emegha were already being held. It is even claimed there could be a pre-agreement to guarantee the young striker a move to Stamford Bridge as soon as the summer of 2026.
In the meantime, Chelsea will proceed with Guiu and João Pedro as the only recognised central strikers in Enzo Maresca’s squad. A final verdict on Delap’s injury has not yet arrived but there are suggestions he could miss longer than the eight weeks initially predicted by the Chelsea boss.