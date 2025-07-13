Cole Palmer Decimates PSG: Takeaways As Chelsea Become Club World Cup Champions
Chelsea shocked the world and dismantled Paris Saint-Germain, emphatically defeating the Champions League winners 3–0 in the Club World Cup final.
The Blues were the heavy underdogs coming into the match, but that quickly changed with a sensational first half performance. Cole Palmer was unstoppable, tormenting PSG's defense and scoring a brace in the first 30 minutes.
Right before halftime, Palmer beautifully set up João Pedro who chipped Gianluigi Donnarumma to score his third Chelsea goal in as many appearances.
Enzo Maresca's side never allowed PSG to grow into the game and controlled proceedings in the second half, cruising to the finish line. With the best performance of the Todd Bohely-Clearlake Capital ownership era, Chelsea looked back to their vintage best and conquered the first-ever expanded Club World Cup title.
Takeaways from the game below.
Cole Palmer: Big Game Player
Fom the moment the starting whistle blew, Palmer was the best player on the pitch at MetLife Stadium.
The 23-year-old England international stole the show in the first half. He opened the scoring with a sublime finish, perfectly placing his shot into the bottom corner with flawless precision. Not 10 minutes later, he did it again.
Palmer took on Vitinha as he cut inside from the right wing and, with a couple of body feints, he had the Portuguese midfielder and Lucas Beraldo both completely shook, creating the space necessary to replicate the finish from the first goal to complete his brace. Right before halftime, Palmer assisted Pedro for Chelsea's third.
It was a breathtaking performance from Chelsea's talisman, one that confirmed his status as one of the greatest big game players in the world today. Palmer now has seven goal involvements in the six finals he's played in his senior career.
Palmer joined Chelsea legends Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard as the third player to score a brace in a final for the Blues this century. Under the pressure of the Club World Cup and in the scorching New Jersey heat, Palmer was cold as ice.
Enzo Maresca Masterclass
Paris Saint-Germain were the consensus best team on the planet heading into the final. A high-energy pressing side with a mobile and technically gifted midfield trio that supplied one of the most electrifying attacks the game's seen this year.
Maresca's plan completely nullified all of that and Chelsea dominated the Champions League holders.
The Italian set Chelsea up with a mid-block that stifled PSG's midfield. Reece James, Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández relentlessly pressed Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz and João Neves. Not only that, they were also perfectly positioned to shut down passing lanes, making it impossible for PSG's midfield to connect with the forward line.
Maresca had Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer follow PSG's dynamic fullbacks, ensuring they'd never have freedom to receive the ball in space on the wings and also helping Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella not to be caught in one-on-one situations.
In attack, quick transitions and counter-attacks were the perfect recipe. PSG had conceded only three goals in their last 10 games across all competitions. In the final, Chelsea put three past the Parisians in 43 minutes.
The Italian hit all the right buttons and won the chess match against Luis Enrique, something very few managers have been able to do in recent memory.
The Vindication of Chelsea's Most Criticized Players
Robert Sánchez and Gusto have been the target of loud criticism for the majority of 2024–25. In the Club World Cup final, both of them were spectacular in their respective roles.
Sánchez has faced plenty of backlash for his shaky performances all season and many thought he would be incapable of handling PSG's press. The Spaniard emphatically silenced his doubters with a superb performance.
It's not just that Sánchez's six saves—including a couple that were simply spectacular—resulted in Chelsea keeping a clean sheet, he was also key to the attacking plan. Sánchez's long balls were instrumental to the Blues' attacking actions. He was quarterbacking attacks from deep, and one of those long balls began the action of Chelsea's first goal of the game, where another heavily-scrutinized player also played a key role.
Plenty of people thought Gusto marking Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on Chelsea's right flank could be the Blues' downfall. It was anything but. Gusto completely shut down one of the most in-form wingers on the planet, containing him to the tune of only one shot and 23 overall touches.
In attack, Gusto was even better. The Frenchman continuously bombed forward giving Chelsea depth down the wing, allowing Palmer to drift centrally. Gusto routinely got the better of Nuno Mendes, including the action of Chelsea's first when he beat the Portuguese left back to then setup Palmer's opener.
In Chelsea's biggest game of the season, against the best team in European football, their much maligned players were brilliant and were key contributors to achieving Club World Cup glory.
