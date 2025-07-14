‘Talked a Lot’—Cole Palmer Issues Hilarious X-Rated Response to Chelsea Critics
Cole Palmer bit back at Chelsea’s critics after the Blues became the first winners of the new-look Club World Cup, insisting the team are “going in the right direction”.
Palmer stole the show in Sunday’s showpiece, netting twice and setting up a third in a 3–0 demolition of heavy favourites Paris Saint-Germain, marking the perfect end to a solid first season under manager Enzo Maresca.
Spirits were high around Chelsea towards the start of the domestic campaign, but a slump in form at the turn of the year sparked significant criticism of both Maresca and Palmer himself. The England international was all too happy to respond to his doubters after the final whistle.
“It’s a great feeling,” he told DAZN. “Even better because everyone doubted us before the game, we knew that. To put a fight on like we did, it’s good.
“The gaffer put a great gameplan out. He knew where the space was going to be. He tried to free me up as much as possible and I just had to repay him and score some goals.
“He’s building something special, something important. Everyone’s talked a lot of s--- about us all season but I feel like we’re going in the right direction.”
Chelsea’s goal next season will be to push on and improve on their fourth-place finish in 2024–25. Maresca’s side are back in the Champions League and confidence is flowing after a series of impressive showings in the United States.
“We have already shown the world, so what we have to do is keep it the same,” goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, responsible for a famous performance of his own against PSG, told club media. “We are only going to get better.
“The boys are young, 21 years old, 22 years old. Imagine when these players are 24, 25, 26. We are going to be a solid squad that wins a lot and does well. We’re going to do very well.”