Cole Palmer Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Chelsea Star
Chelsea have been over-reliant on the brilliance of Cole Palmer across the past two seasons but have had to cope without their talisman in recent matches.
The 23-year-old rediscovered his mojo at the FIFA Club World Cup after a tame second half of the 2024–25 season, with expectations high for the Englishman heading into the current campaign.
However, a fitness setback has limited his involvement for Chelsea early in the term, with Palmer missing the last two matches for the Blues. Enzo Maresca will not want to be without his chief creative force for much longer.
Here’s the latest injury news regarding Palmer.
When Will Cole Palmer Return From Injury?
Palmer turned out in Chelsea’s opening weekend draw at home to Crystal Palace and was set to feature in their subsequent outing at West Ham United. However, he suffered a groin injury in the warm-up and had to sit out the 5–1 demolition of the Hammers.
The attacking midfielder was also sidelined for Chelsea’s 2–0 victory over Fulham just before the September international break and was omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad as he continues his recovery.
“Cole we need to see day by day,” Maresca said before Chelsea’s win over Fulham. “I spoke with [England manager] Thomas [Tuchel] a few times, but in the end it’s Thomas’ decision and he decided that [to leave Palmer out of the squad].
“For sure, 100 per cent, we are a much better team with Cole, no doubt. But when Cole is not in the game, we need to find different solutions.”
However, Maresca might not have to cope without his prized asset for much longer, with Palmer’s latest social media post offering an encouraging update on his fitness.
Palmer posted a series of photos on Instagram alongside the caption, “soon back”, hinting at a swift return for Chelsea’s No.10 after the September international period has concluded.
Chelsea return to action on Saturday, September 13 as they face a fourth London opponent on the spin in local rivals Brentford. The Blues then travel to Bayern Munich on their Champions League comeback the following Wednesday, and Maresca will be desperate to have Palmer available for the trip to Bavaria at the very least.