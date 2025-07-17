Cole Palmer Reveals What Donald Trump Told Him After Club World Cup Final
Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer has revealed the message United States president Donald Trump shared with him after the conclusion of last Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup final.
The Blues were significant underdogs for the final at MetLife Stadium but Palmer inspired them to a 3–0 victory over European champions Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old scored twice and assisted João Pedro’s third as Chelsea secured the title.
However, the attacking midfielder was left bemused by Trump’s presence during the Club World Cup trophy presentation in the U.S. As well presented Palmer with the trophy for being the tournament’s best player, the 79-year-old was meant to hand Chelsea their prize before leaving the stage while they celebrated, but he remained on the podium instead.
Speaking after the match, Palmer admitted: “I knew he was going to be here, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes.”
He was not the only one who was taken off guard, with club captain Reece James confessing: “They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay.”
Palmer has now revealed exactly what Trump said to him during Chelsea’s trophy celebrations and how he responded.
“When he gave me the award, he said his son is my biggest fan.” Palmer told the Mail during a trip to St Kitts & Nevis. “I can’t remember what I said. I think I said ‘Thank you’ or something.”
Alongside his Chelsea teammates, Palmer has three weeks off before reporting back to pre-season training on the week beginning August 4. He will need to make good use of much-needed rest before 2025–26, as the Blues play their first Premier League game against Crystal Palace on August 17.