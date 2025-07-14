Why Was Donald Trump in Chelsea’s Club World Cup Trophy Lift?
The United States’ trial run for the 2026 World Cup concluded in rather bizarre circumstances, with Chelsea’s 3–0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final seemingly playing second fiddle to the surrounding histrionics.
Gianni Infantino’s brainchild has bewildered just as much as it has dazzled this summer, and the apex of the former was saved for the tournament’s very final act. And no, we’re not talking about Luis Enrique’s swipe at João Pedro.
President Donald Trump was in attendance for Chelsea’s upset of the European champions, and Infantino ensured he got involved post-match with the awarding of the trophy. However, the FIFA president perhaps didn’t plan for Trump to be at the front and centre of the Blues’ celebrations.
Why Donald Trump Remained on Stage For Chelsea’s Trophy Lift
“They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay,” Chelsea skipper Reece James later commented.
After handing out the medals to the winners and runners-up, Trump and Infantino strode up to the Blues’ squad with the all-new Club World Cup trophy in hand. James was the recipient, and Infantino encouraged the U.S. President to walk off stage.
“Are you gonna leave?” the Chelsea captain seemed to ask, but Trump remained, applauding.
“He just congratulated me and the team for lifting the trophy and told us to enjoy the moment,” James added.
Infantino returned after the trophy was held aloft while the Chelsea players were bouncing, moving Trump to the back of the pile. Still, the President’s face is very much on display in the background of several pictures capturing the Blues’ celebration.
“I knew he was going to be here, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy,” Cole Palmer confessed.
“I was a bit confused, yes.”