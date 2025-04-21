Concacaf Champions Cup Power Rankings: Miami, Vancouver, Tigre, Cruz Azul
The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup is reaching its pinnacle moment, as the final four teams enter the semifinals this week.
While Liga MX teams have traditionally dominated the competition, this edition’s final four features two MLS teams and two Liga MX sides, while also showcasing three countries for the first time since 2020, when Honduran side C.D. Olimpia qualified for the semifinals.
MLS sides Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy have found triumphs in previous interactions of the competition, and several others, including Canada’s Toronto FC and CF Montréal, have made runs to the final.
This year, it’s Inter Miami CF, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul battling it out in the final four in two-leg semifinals, with hopes of playing in the one-match final on June 1.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at which teams are most likely to win this edition of the tournament.
Concacaf Champions League Power Rankings: Semifinal Matchups
4. Tigres UANL - Mexico (vs. Cruz Azul)
The most Champions Cup-experienced side in the competition, Tigres, know what it takes to win against North America’s top clubs. While they finished fourth in Liga MX in the Clausura campaign and look ahead to the La Liguilla Playoffs, the Concacaf tournament remains their priority.
It was just over a month ago that Guido Pizzaro transitioned from player to manager within 48 hours, and he could have a chance to further establish himself as a club legend should he lead them to a Concacaf title.
Despite approaching his 40th birthday, former France international André-Pierre Gignac leads Tigres in goalscoring this season with seven Liga MX markers. At the same time, Nicolás Ibáñez, Juan Brunetta, and Ozziel Herrera each have four apiece.
Getting past Cruz Azul won’t be easy. Still, they did manage to beat them 2–1 in the Clausura season, giving them a slight confidence boost heading into the two-leg matchup, before facing Miami –– whom they had beaten 2–1 in August 2024, or the Whitecaps, whom they had beaten in four of five matchups since 2017.
Among the four teams, though, their lack of true starpower and inconsistency in 2024-25 make them the least likely to capture the title this season.
3. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Canada (vs. Inter Miami CF)
Sitting first place in MLS and leading in several statistical categories, things couldn’t be going much better for the Vancouver Whitecaps. They have scored the second-most goals in MLS with 17 and have the league’s best defense, only allowing seven.
They have also had an extremely challenging path in the Champions Cup, pushing past Costa Rican powerhouse Deportivo Saprissa in the first round, before orchestrating dramatic upsets against CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM.
Since Jesper Sørensen took over as head coach ahead of the season, the Whitecaps have been committed to a possession-focused 4-3-3 formation and seldom give up the ball for long periods, while also adapting to their personnel and opponents.
Facing Inter Miami won’t be an easy matchup, but the ‘Caps will look to Brian White’s nine goals in 14 games in all competitions, as well as DP defensive midfielder Andres Cubas, who has shut down Messi in World Cup qualifying with Paraguay in the past.
Things are going brilliantly for Vancouver, and there’s an essence of “team of destiny” to the way they’re playing right now. Should they beat Miami, they’ll have every chance of toppling Cruz Azul or Tigres in a one-match final.
2. Cruz Azul - Mexico (vs. Tigres UANL)
With a variety of stars delivering in attack, a longing for continental success, and stellar form, Cruz Azul could be Liga MX’s best chance at winning the Champions Cup this time around.
After topping the Apetrua table, they struggled for form early in the Clausura, but ended the campaign with three wins in their final five games, landing them third in the table ahead of the La Liguilla playoffs.
Yet, it’s their varied attack that makes them so threatening. Five players have at least five goals from the 17-match Clausura season, with Ángel Sepúlveda leading the team with nine. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kevin Mier has stopped 59 of 82 shots he’s faced through the entire season.
In the Champions Cup, they have already navigated their way past tournament favorites Club América in the quarterfinal and previously knocked out standout MLS side Seattle Sounders FC, giving them plenty of chance in what will be a tight matchup against Tigres.
Should they get past Tigres, it could be an even tighter test against Miami or Vancouver.
1. Inter Miami CF - USA (vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
Inter Miami CF have not been as good as they were in 2024 under new head coach Javier Mascherano, but the club’s desire to win the Concacaf Champions Cup has never been greater.
With UEFA Champions League winners Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez leading the charge, the club has stated their goals to compete amongst the world’s best teams and allow their superstars to add more trophies to already stellar resumes.
Although two back-to-back draws against Toronto FC and Chicago Fire FC and a close win against Columbus Crew SC might not instill the most confidence, they’ve had their eye on Concacaf’s biggest club prize.
Few teams have as many attacking options and the depth of Inter Miami, and they don’t have to topple a Mexican team in the semifinal, getting set to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who, despite their first-place in the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, remain the underdog in the tie.
From a purely statistical standpoint, Miami wouldn’t be favored to win the 2024 title, yet betting against Messi hasn’t boded well in the past.