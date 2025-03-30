Confirmed FA Cup Semifinal Games: Teams, Dates, Venue
The FA Cup quarterfinals concluded Sunday, Mar. 30 with four teams advancing to the penultimate stage of the competition.
On Saturday, Nottingham Forest booked their spot in the final four by defeating Brighton and Hove Albion on penalties. Crystal Palace advanced in a resounding 3-0 victory over Fulham. Aston Villa, still competing in the Champions League as well, advanced past the final Championship side, Preston North End by the same score line as Crystal Palace.
In the final game, Manchester City defeated Bournemouth in a tightly contested game. After Evanilson opened the scoring for the Cherries, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush each scored in the second half to book the Citizens' spot at Wembley Stadium.
Just Premier League teams remain in the competition fighting for England's prestigious cup. Check out the confirmed semifinals matchups below.
Confirmed FA Cup Semifinal Games: Full List of Wembley Stadium Games
- Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
- Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
When is the FA Cup Semifinals?
The FA Cup semifinals will take place the weekend of Saturday, Apr. 26 at Wembley Stadium.
Why Are the FA Cup Semifinals Played at Wembley Stadium?
Ever since 2008, the FA Cup semifinals are played at Wembley Stadium. The FA made the decision over two decades ago partially to help earn a return on their investment for the venue. After all, the construction on the stadium cost £798 million (£1.09 billion today) to build.
For more information on the semifinals, click here.