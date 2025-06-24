The Crazy Prize Money Behind Inter Miami’s Club World Cup Run
Inter Miami have already reaped the massive financial rewards that come with competing in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, and that’s before even kicking a ball in the knockout phase.
A 2–2 tie against Palmeiras, combined with the early tie against Al Ahly and the historic win over Porto, yielded five points from the three games and placed Lionel Messi and co. second in Group A.
With Messi pulling the strings, even as he now celebrates his 38th birthday, Miami have nothing to lose as the team goes up against new European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on June 29.
Few might expect Miami to topple PSG, Messi’s former club, effectively making it a free hit.
Financially, they’ve already hit the jackpot, whatever happens.
In March, FIFA announced a total prize fund comprising $1 billion, which meant that even Europe’s wealthiest teams were suddenly much more interested, after some early cynicism.
Some questioned why Miami, and not reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy, got the ‘host’ spot. But just being part of the competition was immediately worth $9.55 million.
The Al Ahly result brought in $1 million, Porto another $2 million, and a further $1m against Palmeiras. At the end of the group stage, a cumulative earning of $13.55 million, plus a $7.5 million payout for qualifying for the round of 16. So far, it’s $21.05 million in the bank.
What’s been highlighted now, is just how significant that amount of money is to a club like Miami, used to MLS revenues and prize funds. In MLS’s playoffs, the prize pot is minimal in comparison. In 2024, Miami didn’t get anything from the postseason by virtue of being eliminated in round one by Atlanta United, who got $20,000 for that two-legged victory.
That alone shows the levels.
Beating PSG next, albeit a huge challenge, would be worth an extra $13.125 million for reaching the quarterfinals. The prize money after that just gets steeper and steeper each round.
Auckland City is an even more extreme example of the enormous benefit to non-European sides. Oceania’s sole representative is a semi-professional team and the players and coaching staff had to take time off their day jobs just to take part in the Club World Cup.
But the clear incentive is their $3.58 million payout just for turning up, as well as the opportunity to share a pitch with teams like Bayern Munich and Benfica, given that Auckland reported NZD 1.1 million ($660,000) in revenue for the last financial year.