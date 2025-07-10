Cristian Romero: La Liga Giants ‘End Interest’, Contract Stance ‘Revealed’
Atlético Madrid are reported to have ended transfer interest in Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero.
Romero had made little secret in recent months of his willingness to consider his future, thought to be frustrated by how his fitness and recovery had been managed following injury.
The Argentina said in April that he would “love” to play in La Liga.
“We’ll see after the [season] is over. The truth is, I haven’t spoken to my agent yet, but I’m open to anything. My goal is always to grow and go to new places to continue developing,” he revealed.
Atlético had been the club most heavily linked, but AS reports that pursuit is now over, said to have “grown tired of waiting” and deciding to move on to alternative targets.
Romero himself is described as being “delighted” that Atlético wanted him. But a “formal enquiry” was met with the blunt response from Tottenham that the defender is not for sale. Atlético were even asked not to make an offer because there was no interest from Spurs in discussing it.
For his part, Romero is described as having “refused” Tottenham’s offer of a new contract. His current deal has just under two years left to run and now is a typical time to extend.
When Spurs sacked Ange Postecoglou last month, in the wake of him delivering the club’s first major trophy in 17 years, Romero appeared to aim a swipe at the decision and the hierarchy.
“Ange, thank you for these two incredible seasons. You’re a fantastic coach, but above all, a great person who deserves the best,” Romero posted on social media.
“From day one you paved the way despite the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist. Beyond everything, we won a trophy and went down in the history of this beautiful club, which is the only thing that matters. I wish you the best because you deserve the best, and thank you for everything.”