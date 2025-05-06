Cristiano Ronaldo's 14-Year-Old Son Earns First Portugal Call-Up
Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son Cristiano dos Santos is already following in his father's footsteps with the Portugal national team.
The 14-year-old received his first call-up to represent Portugal's Under 15 squad in May. The team is participating in the Vlatko Marković International Tournament in Croatia, where they will take on Japan, Greece, England and one other opponent.
After featuring in Juventus and Manchester United's academies while Ronaldo played at each club, Cristiano Jr. went on to join Al-Nassr's youth side once his father transferred to the Saudi Pro League. The teenager led the club's Under 13 squad to the Saudi U13 Premier League title last February and is now taking his talents to the global stage.
Ronaldo took to social media to share his excitement for his son's accomplishment. The 40-year-old reposted Portugal's U15 22-player squad list and wrote, "Proud of you, son!"
He also shared the following photo posted by the Portugal national team:
The Real Madrid legend is gearing up for his own return to the national team. Ronaldo will captain Portugal when they take on Germany in the UEFA Nations League semifinals on June 4. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer with 136 goals and helped his native country win the 2016 European Championship.
It might seem obvious that Cristiano Jr. is beginning his national career with Portugal, but the 14-year-old could have opted to represent Spain or the United States instead. Cristiano Jr. was born in San Diego, California before spending eight years in Madrid. His Portuguese heritage, though, and likely his father's legacy with the Portugal national team outweighed his ties to both countries.
The Vlatko Marković International Tournament is set to unfold between May 13 and 18.