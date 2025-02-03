Cristiano Ronaldo Details How He Would Help Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo believes he could help unlock a new level of Kylian Mbappé's game now that the Frenchman is leading Real Madrid's line.
Following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema at Real Madrid is an all-but impossible task, but Mbappé arrived in Madrid this summer looking forward to the challenge. The ex-Paris Saint-Germain man made headlines for all the wrong reasons, though, when he got his Real Madrid career off to a slow start in his new role as a center forward.
Ronaldo is the latest person to give his opinion on Mbappé's performances in a white shirt during a new interview with Spanish TV show El Chiringuito.
"I love [Mbappé]," Ronaldo said. "Not just because of his story as a kid, how he loved Cristiano—I was his idol. I think he's a top player."
Ronaldo famously took a photo back in 2012 when Mbappé was a teenager at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training center. Despite his fondness for the Frenchman, though, he still thinks the 26-year-old has room to improve at Madrid.
"It's complicated, because he doesn't know how to play as a forward in my opinion. Or rather, it's not that he doesn't know, but it isn't his position," Ronaldo said. "If I was at Madrid, I'd show him how to play as a number nine."
Much has been made about Mbappé's new role at Madrid. With Vinícius Júnior on the left wing and Rodrygo on the right, Mbappé has found himself leading Carlo Ancelotti's line. He went from scoring 44 goals for PSG last season to only netting eight in his first 17 appearances for Los Blancos.
"I wasn't a forward. I got used to it, but I was a winger," Ronaldo continued. "People forget that. I was a forward, but not a typical forward. I think [Mbappé] shouldn't be a typical forward. He should do things his way."
Mbappé has grown more and more comfortable as a number nine, though, and his chemistry with Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo helped the France captain score eight goals in January alone. Still, he tends to struggle when Vinícius Júnior is also on the pitch, most recently when Real Madrid were held scoreless against Espanyol in La Liga.
Ronaldo's mentorship would surely help Mbappé reach his full potential, but only the Portuguese forward's legacy remains at Madrid. As of now, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can do nothing but watch as the next generation chases his records at the club, starting with his 451 goals for the Spanish giants.