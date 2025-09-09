Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to Face Off Against USMNT in 2026
The U.S. men’s national team is reportedly in line to host Portugal in an international friendly next year, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s nearly 12-year absence from playing on United States soil.
The last time Ronaldo featured in a soccer match in the United States, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner helped Real Madrid and Manchester United set an attendance record. More than 109,300 fans turned up at Michigan Stadium to watch the two European giants collide in a club friendly back in Aug. 2014.
The match, which drew the largest crowd for any soccer game in the U.S., was the last time Ronaldo laced up his boots in the United States. Now, though, the Real Madrid legend could be in for a grand return.
The Athletic report the USMNT is in “advanced talks” with Portugal to play an international friendly in March 2026. The Stars and Stripes are eying an NFL stadium on the east coast as the venue for the potential match.
The USMNT is also hoping to clash with Belgium during the same international window in an effort to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants his squad to face teams from different confederations to “test his players” ahead of the all-important tournament.
Potentially facing off with Portugal and Belgium would indeed be a mighty test for a USMNT side that has lost six matches in 2025 alone. The Stars and Stripes most recently suffered a 2–0 defeat to South Korea despite the return of Christian Pulisic.
The proposed friendlies can only occur, though, if both Portugal and Belgium qualify for the 2026 World Cup by the end of the year. If either side has to participate in the European playoffs, which are set to unfold in March 2026, then the USMNT will have to find a different opponent.
The Athletic also revealed Ronaldo and co. are in line to play Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the same window, with the friendly contingent on the same principle.