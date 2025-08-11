Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez Confirm Long-Awaited Engagement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez announced the couple’s engagement after nearly a decade together.
The 31-year-old model took to social media to share the exciting news, posting a photo of the new ring on her left hand.
“Yes I do,” Rodríguez wrote in a caption on Instagram. “In this and in all my lives.”
The news comes nine years into Rodríguez’s relationship with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo. The two began dating in 2016 when Ronaldo was still playing at Real Madrid and have since taken their relationship from Spain to Italy, England and now Saudi Arabia, where the Portuguese superstar currently plays for Al Nassr.
Ronaldo and Rodríguez share two children together and star alongside one another in the Netflix series, I Am Georgina.
The 40-year-old previously spoke on the show about waiting for a “click” to happen that would lead to a proposal.
“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I’m 1,000 percent sure that [an engagement will] happen,” Ronaldo said back in March.
The Real Madrid legend kept his word and now will kick off the 2025–26 season as a newly engaged man, who also just signed a two-year extension with Al Nassr worth a reported £492 million ($660.9 million).
Ronaldo will look to lead Al Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League after the team could only manage a third-place finish last season.