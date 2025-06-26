‘Let’s Make History’—Cristiano Ronaldo Signs New Al Nassr Contract
Cristiano Ronaldo has ended the uncertainty surrounding his future by officially signing a new contract with existing club Al Nassr.
The two-and-a-half year contract Ronaldo signed with the Saudi Pro League, effectively legitimizing the country as a genuine option for big-name internationals, was due to finish at the end of this month.
Ronaldo himself sparked speculation that he would be continuing his career elsewhere when he made a comment on social media at the end of the 2024–25 season that the chapter was “over”.
There followed weeks of speculation that he could sign a short-term contract with one of the teams competing at the newly-expanded FIFA Club World Cup, rumors happily fueled by FIFA president Gianni Infantino—Botafogo, River Plate and Wydad AC were among the options.
But Ronaldo rejected the opportunity and has now extended his time with Al Nassr instead.
In a video posted online by the club, featuring the caption, “The story continues”, Ronaldo could be seen walking along a palm tree-lined white sandy beach and uttering, “Al Nassr, forever.”
A new two-year contract runs until the end of the 2026–27 campaign, by which point Ronaldo will have surpassed his 42nd birthday and be in his 25th season as a professional player.
In a nod towards his previous comments, Ronaldo followed up the announcement with a social media post which read: “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”
This blockbuster news comes in the same week that Al Nassr have terminated head coach Stefano Pioli and his staff.
The former Lazio, Inter and AC Milan boss had fallen short in his target of delivering the Saudi Pro League title after being appointed last September. Al Nassr have only been crowned domestic champions once in the last 10 years and not at all since Ronaldo arrived.
After finishing a distant third last season, the club has to make do with entry into the AFC Champions League Two in 2025–26, Asia’s equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.