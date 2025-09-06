SI

Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes All-Time Scoring Record After Surpassing Lionel Messi

Father Time shows no signs of catching Cristiano Ronaldo after another seismic scoring display for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Portugal against Armenia on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Portugal against Armenia on Saturday.

“I don’t chase records,” Cristiano Ronaldo has been forced to stress more than once in recent years. “They chase me.”

The statistical landmarks appear to be pretty quick. A brace for Ronaldo in Portugal’s 5–0 thumping of Armenia on Saturday afternoon provided the veteran international with yet another scoring milestone to savor.

Ronaldo boasts a hulking tally of 38 goals across World Cup qualifiers, overtaking the 36 Lionel Messi has amassed for Argentina. Despite surpassing his familiar foe, Ronaldo doesn’t quite boast the outright record—yet. Retired Guatemalan forward Carlos Ruiz, a slippery customer nicknamed “The Little Fish,” racked up an unrivalled 39 goals during various Concacaf qualifying campaigns, per IFFHS.

Despite this impressive haul, Ruiz never once took Guatemala to a World Cup—or even a playoff to reach the finals.

All-Time Top Scorers in World Cup Qualifying

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi recently played his final Argentina game on home soil. / Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Player

Nation

Goals

1. Carlos Ruiz

Guatemala

39

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

38

T-3 Lionel Messi

Argentina

36

T-3 Ali Daei

Iran

36

5. Robert Lewandowski

Poland

31

T-6 Luis Suárez

Uruguay

29

T-6 Sardar Azmoun

Iran

29

Stats correct as of Sep. 6, 2025.

Messi will almost certainly never have the chance to retake the lead over Ronaldo in this particular category. The Argentine recently played his final competitive fixture on home soil and confirmed that he would not be involved in Argentina’s trip to Ecuador next week. There are major doubts as to whether Messi will make it the 2026 World Cup, let alone the qualifying campaign for the 2030 tournament.

Ronaldo, by contrast, is just getting going.

Thanks to Portugal’s run to the Nations League final—which they won after a goal from Ronaldo in the showpiece fixture—Roberto Martínez’s side still have five qualifying fixtures left to play. With contests against Hungary, the Republic of Ireland and a visit from Armenia still on the horizon, Ronaldo should streak clear of Ruiz’s record.

The unrelenting finisher already leads all players in soccer history with the most international goals across all competitions and has his sights firmly set on next summer’s World Cup finals.

For all the goals he has scored in the preliminary rounds of the global jamboree, Ronaldo’s record on the big stage is somewhat less convincing. The 40-year-old has been to five World Cups with Portugal, yet not one of his eight goals in the competition came in the knockout phase.

Ronaldo’s best finish on the game’s biggest stage remains his first outing, when Portugal were beaten by France in the 2006 semifinals. The Iberian nation have twice bowed out in the last 16 (2010, 2018) on either side of a deeply disappointing group-stage exit in 2014. In Qatar, Ronaldo was infamously benched as Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in the quarterfinals.

