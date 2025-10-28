Cristiano Ronaldo's Quest to End Al Nassr Trophy Drought Suffers Major Setback
Silverware continues to evade Cristiano Ronaldo since landing in Saudi Arabia, with a round of 16 exit from the Saudi King’s Cup becoming the latest missed opportunity to collect a maiden trophy with Al Nassr.
Al Ittihad went into Al Nassr’s home stadium and defeated Ronaldo and co. 2–1 to eliminate them from the competition despite playing the majority of the second half with ten men.
On a night where Ronaldo struggled to make an impact, it was his former Real Madrid teammate, Karim Benzema, who stole the show. The Frenchman scored the opener 15 minutes into the match. The hosts drew level through and Angelo Gabriel strike, but former Lyon player Houssem Aouar scored the match winner in the twilight of the first half.
Despite the man advantage, an attacking line made up of Ronaldo, Kingsley Coman, João Félix and Sadio Mané was unable to mount a comeback in the second half.
It’s yet another heartbreaking defeat for Ronaldo at Al Nassr. Despite his individual achievements, his tenure in Saudi continues to be stained by a trophy drought that will reach over three years.
Cristiano Ronaldo is Yet to Win a Trophy in Saudi Arabia
Ever since he joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League to begin 2023, the Portuguese striker has taken part in 13 official competitions with the club failing to lead his club to glory.
Al Nassr came second in the Saudi Pro League in both 2022–23 and 2023–24, unable to put an end to Al Hilal and Al Ittihad’s reign over the league. Last term, Al Nassr settled for a third place finish.
Ronaldo has competed in the Asian Champions League twice, with a run to the semifinals last season being the closest he and Al Nassr came to winning the tournament.
The Portuguese has lost all three finals he’s reached with Al Nassr. The King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup have been the source of Ronaldo’s biggest heartbreaks in Saudi. He lost the 2024 King’s Cup final before losing consecutive Saudi Super Cup finals in 2024 and 2025.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Finals Results With Al Nassr
Date
Competition
Result
May 31, 2024
King’s Cup Final
Al Hilal 1 (5)–(4) 1 Al Nassr
Aug. 17, 2024
Saudi Super Cup Final
Al Hilal 4–1 Al Nassr
Aug. 23, 2025
Saudi Super Cup Final
Al Ahli 2 (5)–(3) Al Nassr
Ronaldo and Al Nassr did manage to win 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. However, it’s not recognized by FIFA as an official competition.
The Next Trophy Cristiano Ronaldo Can Win With Al Nassr
Given Al Nassr failed to qualify to the 2025–26 Asian Champions League, the Saudi Pro League is the only trophy left Ronaldo could potentially lift this season.
They’re on the right path, though. Through six league games, Al Nassr have a perfect record and are three points clear atop the standings.
Ronaldo has contributed with six goals and one assist so far. Overall, the team has scored 21 goals and conceded only two.
If Al Nassr manages to build on their tremendous start, then Ronaldo has a strong chance of finally getting his hands on a trophy at the club level for the first time since his Juventus days.