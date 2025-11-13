SI

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Unexpected Request in Pursuit of World Cup History

Ronaldo’s veteran status and unrivaled mindset makes Portugal’s attacking unit “unique.”

Grey Whitebloom

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes the opprobrium his inspires.
Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes the opprobrium his inspires. / Miguel Lemos/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has called upon the Republic of Ireland fans to boo him as he goes in search of appearing at an unprecedented sixth World Cup.

The veteran forward will lead his nation out at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday evening aware that Portugal are just one win away from booking their place at next summer’s global jamboree.

Ahead of the clash in Dublin, Ronaldo acknowledged that he may be treated to a hostile reception. He has, after all, scored four times against the Republic of Ireland over the years. Yet, in an unexpected twist, the seasoned professional not only welcomed the opprobrium but requested it for the betterment of his Portugal teammates.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

“The stadium will boo me, I’m used to it,” Ronaldo shrugged in Wednesday’s prematch press conference. “I really hope they do that, maybe it will take the pressure off other players.

“What I want most is to enjoy myself. It’s not decisive but almost, we know that with a victory we qualify. We want to finish now.”

Ronaldo Makes Portugal ‘Unique’

Cristiano Ronaldo
Victory against Ireland will do the job. / Luis Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ireland’s Icelandic manager Heimir Hallgrímsson lauded Ronaldo’s feverish desire to continue scoring as a driving factor behind Portugal’s “unique” attacking intent.

“One of the reasons why they are such a unique attacking team is his desire to score goals. They will deliver crosses, they will try to find him all of the time,” Hallgrímsson noted.

“Most teams when they are winning, they would cool the game down, but Portugal want to score more goals and he [Ronaldo] is one of the reasons why this Portuguese team is a unique attacking team.”

When presented with this appraisal, Ronaldo mused: “In a way I agree. I know when I’m an asset, I know when I play well and when I don’t. The quality of the game must always prevail. They are just words. What I want is for us to qualify.”

World Cup History Inching Closer for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to get his hands on a World Cup winners’ medal. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Despite turning 40 back in February, Ronaldo remains an integral figure for his national team, starting all eight fixtures in 2025. The Al Nassr forward has racked up five goals during the current World Cup qualification campaign, bringing his career tally to a record-breaking 41 in the competition.

There is a larger landmark creeping over the horizon. Should Portugal secure qualification against Ireland, Ronaldo will have booked his place at a sixth World Cup. No man has ever appeared in the biggest show on Earth more than five times.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward is one of six male players to have featured in five different editions of the competition. Four of that illustrious half-dozen have retired, but Ronaldo’s familiar foe Lionel Messi is expected to be making his way to a sixth World Cup of his own this summer.

Most Appearances in Men’s World Cup History

Player

Nation

Tournaments Played In

Antonio Carbajal

Mexico

5 (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966)

Lothar Matthäus

Germany

5 (1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998)

Rafael Márquez

Mexico

5 (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018)

Andrés Guardado

Mexico

5 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Lionel Messi*

Argentina

5 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Cristiano Ronaldo*

Portugal

5 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

* Still active.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer