Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Unexpected Request in Pursuit of World Cup History
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has called upon the Republic of Ireland fans to boo him as he goes in search of appearing at an unprecedented sixth World Cup.
The veteran forward will lead his nation out at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday evening aware that Portugal are just one win away from booking their place at next summer’s global jamboree.
Ahead of the clash in Dublin, Ronaldo acknowledged that he may be treated to a hostile reception. He has, after all, scored four times against the Republic of Ireland over the years. Yet, in an unexpected twist, the seasoned professional not only welcomed the opprobrium but requested it for the betterment of his Portugal teammates.
“The stadium will boo me, I’m used to it,” Ronaldo shrugged in Wednesday’s prematch press conference. “I really hope they do that, maybe it will take the pressure off other players.
“What I want most is to enjoy myself. It’s not decisive but almost, we know that with a victory we qualify. We want to finish now.”
Ronaldo Makes Portugal ‘Unique’
Ireland’s Icelandic manager Heimir Hallgrímsson lauded Ronaldo’s feverish desire to continue scoring as a driving factor behind Portugal’s “unique” attacking intent.
“One of the reasons why they are such a unique attacking team is his desire to score goals. They will deliver crosses, they will try to find him all of the time,” Hallgrímsson noted.
“Most teams when they are winning, they would cool the game down, but Portugal want to score more goals and he [Ronaldo] is one of the reasons why this Portuguese team is a unique attacking team.”
When presented with this appraisal, Ronaldo mused: “In a way I agree. I know when I’m an asset, I know when I play well and when I don’t. The quality of the game must always prevail. They are just words. What I want is for us to qualify.”
World Cup History Inching Closer for Ronaldo
Despite turning 40 back in February, Ronaldo remains an integral figure for his national team, starting all eight fixtures in 2025. The Al Nassr forward has racked up five goals during the current World Cup qualification campaign, bringing his career tally to a record-breaking 41 in the competition.
There is a larger landmark creeping over the horizon. Should Portugal secure qualification against Ireland, Ronaldo will have booked his place at a sixth World Cup. No man has ever appeared in the biggest show on Earth more than five times.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward is one of six male players to have featured in five different editions of the competition. Four of that illustrious half-dozen have retired, but Ronaldo’s familiar foe Lionel Messi is expected to be making his way to a sixth World Cup of his own this summer.
Most Appearances in Men’s World Cup History
Player
Nation
Tournaments Played In
Antonio Carbajal
Mexico
5 (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966)
Lothar Matthäus
Germany
5 (1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998)
Rafael Márquez
Mexico
5 (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018)
Andrés Guardado
Mexico
5 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)
Lionel Messi*
Argentina
5 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)
Cristiano Ronaldo*
Portugal
5 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)
* Still active.