Croatia 2–0 France: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus Come Up Empty
Not even the return of Kylian Mbappé could help France find the back of the net against Croatia in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.
All eyes were on Mbappé as the Real Madrid superstar made his return to Les Bleus for the first time in six months. It was Croatia, though, who had a golden opportunity to take an early lead in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals after Ibrahima Konaté was whistled for a handball inside the penalty box. Andrej Kramarić stepped up to take the penalty, but his effort was saved by Mike Maignan.
The hosts got another chance to get on the scoresheet and this time, they would not be denied. Ivan Perišić sent in cross from the left wing and found Ante Budimir, who headed the ball home. Perišić continued his great performance with a half volley that found the back of the net on the brink of halftime. France went down the tunnel trailing 2–0.
France saw much more of the ball in the second half, but their half chances amounted to nothing. Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé came into the fixture in blistering form for their respective clubs, but neither could muster the quality to get past Croatia's disciplined defense.
France now head into the second leg of the quarterfinals at a severe disadvantage. Didier Deschamps will have to answer for his decision to start Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Juventus on loan in January after failing to break into a strong Paris Saint-Germain team. The French manager also opted to start Adrien Rabiot over Eduardo Camavinga.
The two sides will clash in the deciding leg at the Stade de France on Sunday, Mar. 23.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Croatia Player Ratings vs. France (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Dominik Livaković
8.8/10
RB: Josip Stanišić
7/10
CB: Duje Ćaleta-Car
7.2/10
CB: Josip Šutalo
8.1/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
7.9/10
DM: Luka Modrić
8.1/10
DM: Mateo Kovačić
7.5/10
RW: Ivan Perišić
8.3/10
AM: Martin Baturina
6.9/10
LW: Andrej Kramarić
6.410
ST: Ante Budimir
7.2/10
SUB: Franjo Ivanović (60' for Budimir)
6.1/10
SUB: Mario Pašalić (60' for Baturina)
6.310
SUB: Nikola Vlašić (70' for Perišić)
5.8/10
SUB: Petar Sučić (84' for Kramarić)
N/A
France Player Ratings vs. Croatia (4-3-1-2)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Mike Maignan
6.8/10
RB: Jules Koundé
6.4/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
5.5/10
CB: William Saliba
7.2/10
LB: Lucas Digne
7.1/10
DM: Mattéo Guendouzi
6.6/10
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.3/10
DM: Adrien Rabiot
5.9/10
AM: Ousmane Dembélé
6.6/10
ST: Randal Kolo Muani
6.1/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
6.9/10
SUB: Dayot Upamecano (46' for Konaté)
7.410
SUB: Bradley Barcola (64' for Muani)
6.1/10
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (64' for Rabiot)
6.2/10
SUB: Manu Koné (84' for Guendouzi)
N/A
SUB: Michael Olise (84' for Dembélé)
N/A