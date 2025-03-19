SI

How to Watch UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals: Full Schedule

The Nations League quarterfinals highlight the March international action in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal hope to win their second UEFA Nations League trophy.
The two-legged UEFA Nations League quarterfinals between eight of the best national teams in Europe promise to deliver some of the best matches of the March international action.

The Netherlands take on reigning Nations League and European champions Spain, in a clash between to of the most attacking-minded sides in the world.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists France and Croatia will meet in the quarterfinals. In 2021, France became the only European team to ever win the World Cup, Euros and Nations League, whilst Croatia hopes to lift their first major international trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be looking to replicate their 2019 Nations League success when they became the first champions of the tournament. First, they must get past a Denmark team that's only lost to Spain and Germany in the last year and a half.

Germany and Italy will reignite a classic European rivalry in their quarterfinals matchup. After struggling to maintain a consistent form over the past decade, the two nations hope to return to the summit of European soccer.

The quarterfinals will be played across two home-and-away legs. The first leg will take place on Thursday, Mar. 20, and the decisive second leg will be played on Sunday, Mar. 23.

The winners will advance to the Nations League Final Four to be played in June and the results of the quarterfinals will also determine the placement of each nation in the group stage of UEFA's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With some of the biggest European stars participating, here's all you need to know about the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals: Full Schedule

First Legs

Match

Date and Kick-off Time

Location

Croatia vs. France

Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia

Netherlands vs. Spain

Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Denmark vs. Portugal

Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Italy vs. Germany

Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

San Siro, Milan, Italy

Second Legs

Match

Date and Kick-off Time

Location

France vs. Croatia

Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Spain vs. Netherlands

Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

Estadio Mestalla, Valencia, Spain

Portugal vs. Denmark

Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Germany vs. Italy

Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

The winner of Netherlands/Spain will face the winner of Croatia/France in the semifinals. The winner of Portugal/Denmark will face the winner of Germany/Italy in the semifinals.

How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

In the U.S., you can watch the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on FS1, FS2, FuboTV and ViX Premium.

In the UK, both legs of the quarterfinal matchups between Netherlands/Spain and Germany/Italy will be broadcasted on pay-per-view on Amazon Prime. It's still yet to be confirmed where the remaining two quarterfinals will be broadcasted.

