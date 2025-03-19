How to Watch UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals: Full Schedule
The two-legged UEFA Nations League quarterfinals between eight of the best national teams in Europe promise to deliver some of the best matches of the March international action.
The Netherlands take on reigning Nations League and European champions Spain, in a clash between to of the most attacking-minded sides in the world.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists France and Croatia will meet in the quarterfinals. In 2021, France became the only European team to ever win the World Cup, Euros and Nations League, whilst Croatia hopes to lift their first major international trophy.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be looking to replicate their 2019 Nations League success when they became the first champions of the tournament. First, they must get past a Denmark team that's only lost to Spain and Germany in the last year and a half.
Germany and Italy will reignite a classic European rivalry in their quarterfinals matchup. After struggling to maintain a consistent form over the past decade, the two nations hope to return to the summit of European soccer.
The quarterfinals will be played across two home-and-away legs. The first leg will take place on Thursday, Mar. 20, and the decisive second leg will be played on Sunday, Mar. 23.
The winners will advance to the Nations League Final Four to be played in June and the results of the quarterfinals will also determine the placement of each nation in the group stage of UEFA's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
With some of the biggest European stars participating, here's all you need to know about the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals: Full Schedule
First Legs
Match
Date and Kick-off Time
Location
Croatia vs. France
Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia
Netherlands vs. Spain
Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Denmark vs. Portugal
Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
Italy vs. Germany
Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
San Siro, Milan, Italy
Second Legs
Match
Date and Kick-off Time
Location
France vs. Croatia
Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Spain vs. Netherlands
Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
Estadio Mestalla, Valencia, Spain
Portugal vs. Denmark
Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal
Germany vs. Italy
Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany
The winner of Netherlands/Spain will face the winner of Croatia/France in the semifinals. The winner of Portugal/Denmark will face the winner of Germany/Italy in the semifinals.
How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
In the U.S., you can watch the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on FS1, FS2, FuboTV and ViX Premium.
In the UK, both legs of the quarterfinal matchups between Netherlands/Spain and Germany/Italy will be broadcasted on pay-per-view on Amazon Prime. It's still yet to be confirmed where the remaining two quarterfinals will be broadcasted.