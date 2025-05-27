Croatia Manager Offers Huge Hint Over Luka Modric’s Next Club
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalić has insisted departing Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić will only consider joining a club capable of offering him the chance to compete for major silverware.
Modrić will leave Madrid this summer after 13 trophy-laden years at the Santiago Bernabéu, having inked a short-term contract to allow him to continue playing at this summer’s Club World Cup before walking away from Los Blancos.
Since the 39-year-old’s departure was confirmed, there have been plenty of sides linked with Modrić. Clubs in Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League are said to have explored deals, while there have been rumors of interest from a handful of clubs across Europe.
According to Dalić, money will not impact Modrić’s decision and the veteran midfielder will focus on adding more trophies to his cabinet.
“Knowing Luka, he is only interested in one thing, high-level games at a high-level club,” Dalić told Gol. “He’ll decide on that himself.
“He does not want to have privileges or play somewhere just for money. He will go where he will fight for some things, for some trophies.”
Dalić also noted that Modrić’s desire to make an impact at the 2026 World Cup—almost certainly his last major tournament with Croatia—will dictate his immediate future as well.
“I believe his goal is the World Cup, like all of us,” Dalić stressed. “Luka will be in the national team, not because he deserved it because of the past. He will certainly be at a high level again, wherever he goes to play.
“I know that his goal is to impose himself, play that championship and be in shape. He is not looking for any privileges, nor will he get them. Luka is like that, he will deserve it with his games, wherever he goes. I hope and believe that we will win that World Cup.”