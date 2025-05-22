Real Madrid Confirm Future of Club Legend
Real Madrid have confirmed legendary midfielder Luka Modrić will leave the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract.
Modrić, who turns 40 in September, has spent the past few seasons signing one-year extensions and there were suggestions he would be offered another 12-month stay at the Santiago Bernabéu, with incoming manager Xabi Alonso even thought to have specifically requested it.
However, despite Alonso’s reported wishes, Madrid confirmed in a statement that Modrić will depart the club at the end of the season.
Modrić will, however, ink a temporary agreement to play with Madrid at this summer’s Club World Cup, which is due to end on July 13, before heading for pastures new.
“Real Madrid CF and our captain Luka Modrić have agreed to end an unforgettable period as a player for our club at the end of the Club World Cup, which our team will play in the United States starting June 18,” a statement read.
“Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and deep affection for someone who is already one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football.
Club president Florentino Pérez offered his own personal farewell to Modrić, who overcame initial scrutiny following his 2012 switch to the club to become an iconic part of Madrid history.
“Luka Modrić will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as a unique and exemplary footballer, who has always represented the values of Real Madrid,” Pérez said. “His football has captivated Real Madrid fans and fans around the world. His legacy will live on forever.”
Modrić himself took to social media to deliver an emotional message to Real Madrid fans. “The time has come,” he wrote on Instagram. “The time I never wanted to come, but that’s football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end... On Saturday, I’ll play my last game at the Santiago Bernabéu.
“I arrived in 2012 with the hope of wearing the shirt of the best team in the world and the ambition to do great things, but I couldn’t have imagined what came next. Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person. I’m proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.”
Modrić won every available trophy Real Madrid competed for during his glorious decade in the Spanish capital. Despite missing ending his final campaign without a piece of domestic silverware, the Croatian icon can still point to a swollen haul of four La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and five Supercopa de España titles—not to mention the six Champions League crowns.
“I want to sincerely thank the club, especially President Florentino Pérez, my teammates, coaches, and everyone who has helped me throughout this time,” Modrić continued.
“Over these years, I’ve experienced incredible moments, comebacks that seemed impossible, finals, celebrations, and magical nights at the Bernabéu... We’ve won everything, and I’ve been very happy. Very, very happy.”