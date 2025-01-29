WATCH: Cruz Azul Goalkeeper Skilfully Dribbles Past Two Players
In a little over a year since his arrival to Liga MX, Cruz Azul goalkeeper Kevin Mier has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Mexico, thanks to his incredible saves and also his ability and security on the ball, uncommon for a shot-stopper.
Mier has made a habit of playing far away from his goal to as another outfield player when Cruz Azul is in possession, sometimes even carrying the ball up to the halfway line and picking out a pass to create scoring opportunities. When Cruz Azul faced Necaxa in Matchweek 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 season, Mier's ball skills were on full display once again.
With Cruz Azul and Necaxa still tied, defender Gonzalo Piovi misjudged a ball that set Diber Cambindo through on Mier. The Colombian goalkeeper quickly came out and when Cambindo was about to pounce, he pulled the ball with his back-heel and got away from the pressure. Instead of immediately picking out a pass, Mier went on to take on another player. He carried the ball towards his opponent, daring him to snatch it away, before doing a quick step-over until he finally decided to pass the ball close to the center circle.
If you've never seen Mier play, it's easy to be caught off guard by his actions. However, this isn't the first time he's done it—he relishes the opportunity to have the ball at his feet and showcase his technique. Mier's nature is to be much more than just a shot-stopper, he is constantly playing at the height of the rest of the backline.
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer widely considered one of the best goalkeepers of all time, plays in a similar way. The comparison might not be outlandish since a month ago, reports surfaced about Bayern Munich scouts keeping a close eye on Mier for a possible future move.
The 24-year-old Colombia international was a key piece in Cruz Azul setting a new points record in the Apertura 2024 season. Now, after weeks of turmoil and the departure of manager Martín Anselmi, Cruz Azul defeated Necaxa, 3–1, to get their first three points in the Clausura 2025.
Mier and Cruz Azul will be back in action on Friday night when they visit Tijuana, hoping to string together victories for the first time this year.