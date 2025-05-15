Cruz Azul vs. Club América: Liga MX Semifinals Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Cruz Azul and Club América will face off for a third-consecutive season in the Liga MX playoffs and for the second straight time in the semifinals, reigniting what's become the biggest rivalry in the modern era of Mexico's top-flight.
What was previously already a massive rivalry between the two Mexico City teams has reached another level over the past 365 days.
Las Águilas have dominated Cruz Azul in the Liga MX playoffs. América defeated Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Clausura 2024 final last year en route to becoming back-to-back champions. In the Apertura 2024 semifinals, Las Aguilas defeated Cruz Azul 4–3 in one of the greatest ever semifinal matches in Liga MX history, ending Cruz Azul's record-breaking season and punching their tickets to the final where they'd eventually secure their third straight championship.
Cruz Azul punched back a month and a half ago when they dispatched América in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, denying their rivals the only major trophy they haven't lifted in the André Jardine era.
Both teams made light work of León and Pachuca in the quarterfinals, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in the history of El Clásico Joven. Will Cruz Azul finally put an end to América's dominance over Liga MX? Or will Las Águilas continue their supremacy over La Máquina and get one step closer to a historic fourth straight title?
Here's everything you need to know prior to the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 semifinals between Cruz Azul and América.
What Time Does Cruz Azul vs. Club America Kick-Off?
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Olímpico Universitario
- Date: Thursday, May 15
- Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / (May 16, 3 a.m. BST)
Cruz Azul vs. Club América H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Cruz Azul: 1 win
- Club América: 1 win
- Draws: 3
- Last Meeting: Club América 0–0 Cruz Azul (Apr. 12, 2025) - Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season
Current Form (All Competitions)
Cruz Azul
Club América
Cruz Azul 2–1 León - 5/11/25
América 2–0 Pachuca - 5/10/25
León 2–3 Cruz Azul - 5/8/25
Pachuca 0–0 América - 5/7/25
Cruz Azul 1–0 Tigres - 5/1/25
América 5–0 Mazatlán - 4/19/25
Tigres 1–1 Cruz Azul - 4/23/25
Monterrey 1–0 América - 4/16/25
Toluca 2–2 Cruz Azul - 4/19/25
América 0–0 Cruz Azul - 4/12/25
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. America on TV?
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
TUDN, Univision, ViX+
Mexico
Canal 5, TUDN, ViX Premium
Cruz Azul Team News
Cruz Azul are the most in-form team in Mexico by a large margin. Vicente Sánchez took over three games into the season after the unexpected departure of Martín Anselmi. After a rocky start, Cruz Azul are now unbeaten in their last 18 games across all competitions.
La Maquina have yet to lose a single game at their temporary home in the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Their last home defeat came at the hands of América in last December's semifinals, but this is a more complete team that's found their best form at the perfect time.
Unfortunately for Cruz Azul, it was confirmed that attacking midfielder Andres Montaño suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's victory over León. The talented 22-year-old scored twice in the first leg of the quarterfinals and had taken over the starting role over winter signing Mateusz Bogusz.
Montaño joins the also injured Gabriel Fernández as the two major absentees for Cruz Azul. Center back Gonzalo Piovi, though, has recovered from injury and should return to the lineup in such a pivotal match.
Cruz Azul Predicted Lineup vs. Club America
Cruz Azul Predicted Lineup vs. Club America (3-4-2-1): Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Sánchez, Rodríguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Rivero, Bogusz; Sepúlveda
Club America Team News
América looked rusty in the first leg of the quarterfinals after over two weeks without playing a game. In the second leg, though, they dominated with a performance worthy of a team that's the favorite to lift the title at season's end.
Saturday's win vs. Pachuca saw América extend their Liga MX playoffs unbeaten streak to 17 games, a remarkable feat for Jardine who's yet to lose a Liga MX playoff series since his appointment as manager in summer 2023.
América will still be without winger Brian Rodríguez who made his return to training on Tuesday and could potentially see minutes in Sunday's second leg. Jonathan Dos Santos remains doubtful with a knee issue and Alejandro Zendejas, fresh off a brace, looks poised to start again after scaring more than one América fan when he limped off the pitch in the second leg of the quarterfinals.
The rest of América's lineup picks itself and with captain Henry Martín back leading the line, Las Águilas are once again able to play the style that's led them to build a dynasty.
Club America Predicted Lineup vs. Cruz Azul
Club America Predicted Lineup vs. Cruz Azul (4-4-2): Malagón; Reyes, Cáceres, Juárez, Borja; Álvarez, Sánchez, Fidalgo, Zendejas; Dávila, Martín
Cruz Azul vs. Club America Score Prediction (First Leg)
In the previous three meetings between Cruz Azul and América in a two-legged knockout round, the first leg always ended in either a 1–1 or 0–0 draw.
The script isn't likely to change much this time around. Both teams know each other to perfection and with the second leg in three days time, they'll prioritize not losing the tie in the first leg instead of trying to win it.
The game threatens to be a rocky, intensely-disputed affair. Scoring opportunities won't come easy, but they will come. Cruz Azul know that a tie on aggregate ends their season because of América's higher seed during the regular season, so they have to feed off of their home crowd and look to take an advantage to the second leg.
In the end, both teams won't be as wasteful as they've been in previous first legs, but the parity of the two rivals will once again be on full display, leaving it all to play for in the second leg on Sunday.