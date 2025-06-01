Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Three Concacaf Champions Cup Final Storylines
To win the Concacaf Champions Cup is never easy, and Sunday’s matchup between Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps FC doesn’t have a clear favorite, given both teams’ form.
There is pressure on Cruz Azul as the hosts, albeit at Pumas’ Estadio Olímpico Universitario. After falling out of the Clausura playoffs on May 18 and only advancing to the Round of 16 in the 2024 Leagues Cup, the Liga MX side will hope to wrap up their 2024-25 campaign with a trophy.
Meanwhile, the Whitecaps head to Mexico City without any pressure.
While they sit atop the MLS Western Conference on 29 points in 15 games, and have beaten Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF and Liga MX sides Pumas and CF Monterrey on their way to Sunday, the matchup still feels like a miracle run for the Canadian side.
As for history in the tournament, Cruz Azul have far more, with six Concacaf Champions Cup titles, compared to the Whitecaps, whose trophy cabinet is relatively barren, having only four Canadian Championship titles since joining MLS in 2011.
Regardless, both teams will believe they can win the title on Sunday night, bringing not only glory to their club, but bragging rights to their respective league in the ever-lasting battle between MLS and Liga MX.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at three key storylines.
Whitecaps’ Rhythm vs. Cruz Azul’s Rest
Four days, or 14? That’s the difference between the Whitecaps and Cruz Azul since their last match.
Despite past MLS teams having a midweek game rescheduled in the lead-up to a Concacaf final, the Whitecaps played to a scoreless draw against Minnesota United at BC Place on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul’s last match came two weeks ago, where they fell to rivals Club América in the Clausura semifinal.
While the rest can favor a group, the Whitecaps were happy to play on Wednesday. Through the start of the season, they've regularly had midweek games, which have allowed them to stay in rhythm, and they’ve won as a result, while struggling to secure wins after full weeks off.
To date, they have played 24 games this season across all competitions. Yet, they have used their depth throughout, with 18 players playing more than 500 minutes this season, and continuing to uphold rookie head coach Jesper Sørensen’s tactical outlook.
That mass amount of games, though, leaves the Whitecaps without two key pieces in attacker Ryan Gauld, who played just 390 minutes before picking up an injury in a March 8 win against CF Montréal, and Sebastian Berhalter, who will miss the final due to yellow card accumulation.
Berhalter is a significant absence, having netted three goals and two assists in the tournament thus far.
For Cruz Azul, their two weeks off have allowed their players to recover from any knocks picked up through the season and plan for what Vancouver has to offer as a visiting opponent.
The Striker Battle: Angel Sepúlveda vs. Brian White
Sunday’s matchup sees two of the best strikers in North America.
Cruz Azul has Angel Sepúlveda, who is enjoying a season in which he has scored 21 goals and six assists, while the Whitecaps turn to U.S. men’s national team striker Brian White, who has scored 15 goals in 21 games this season.
While both are among the best in Concacaf, they have clashing styles. Sepúlveda thrives by dropping back in Cruz Azul’s 3-4-3, and has plenty of depth around him that can also draw defenders to them.
Wingbacks Carlos Rotondi and Jorge Sánchez have been able to find him on crosses on a regular basis. At the same time, the attacking midfield duo of Mateusz Bogusz and Ignacio Rivero, who had 21 goal contributions this season, pose a threat themselves.
With White, Vancouver’s attack is focused on a hold-up effort and quick finish, while also thriving on set pieces and balls curled in from the top of the penalty area, often by Ecuadorian midfielder Pedro Vite.
However, he has also shown to be a clinical finisher on through balls, often needing just a single touch to curl a low shot past a goalkeeper. The challenge for the American striker will be to find those spaces, given that he is the primary focus of the Whitecaps' attack and will attract significant attention from Cruz Azul’s defenders.
Mateusz Bogusz Knows How to Break Whitecaps Hearts
Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz might still be early in his time with Cruz Azul, but facing the Whitecaps in a big match is something he is very familiar with. During his time with LAFC, he played the Whitecaps 10 times, winning six, drawing once, and losing three.
Among those games were five in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023 and 2024, where LAFC ended any hopes Vancouver had of extending their postseason runs. In the 10 games, he’s scored four goals and three assists against the Whitecaps, including the goal that ended Vancouver’s 2024 season.
While he finds himself in a very different situation with Cruz Azul, history is on his side against the Canadians, and he’ll certainly fancy himself on the big stage. Yet, his presence is also an added incentive for Vancouver, as they simply hope to get past him.