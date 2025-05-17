Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City: Takeaways From FA Cup Final Defeat for Cityzens
Manchester City will end the 2024–25 campaign without major silverware after losing 1–0 to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
The Eagles were forced to suffer during the first half under waves of City pressure but inexplicably entered half time ahead. Eberechi Eze finished a wonderful counter-attack to offer Palace their one-goal lead, with Dean Henderson preserving the cushion by rebuffing Omar Marmoush‘s penalty later in the half.
City tried to produce an equaliser after the restart that would have forced extra-time but they came up against an immovable Palace rearguard. In the end, the Eagles held on to secure their first ever major trophy and qualify for next season's Europa League.
More City Misery
It‘s been a testing and hugely underwhelming season for City by their own lofty standards but the FA Cup final offered them the opportunity to earn some much-needed redemption. However, not for the first time this term, they failed to get the job done on the big stage.
This was not a poor City performance by any means. They were dominant throughout the first half and could have easily gone into the break leading. Had it not been for some heroics from the Palace goalkeeper, who probably should have been sent off midway through the first half anyway, they may well have been out of sight.
But the second-half response—or lack thereof—was more typical of their frustrations this season. They missed the necessary cutting edge to slice open a watertight Palace defence, with their big-hitters shrinking when needed most. It was yet another sign that change is required.
Pep Guardiola will be relieved to see the back end of a miserable year and start again this summer. For him and his players, it‘s a rare season without major silverware, and few would argue that their campaign deserved it.
Palace Break Mancunian Curse
The Eagles had made the FA Cup final on only two occasions previously and were toppled by Manchester opposition in both. The Red Devils lanced Palace hearts in the showpiece events in 1990 and 2016, but the capital side were aiming to end their Mancunian hoodoo against the city‘s sky blue contingent. They managed to break the curse in style.
There were, of course, elements of smash-and-grab about Palace‘s performance. They sat deep, soaked up pressure and scored with one of their few forays forward. But their defensive display was one for the ages, making City‘s myriad of superstars look decidedly average at times. Chris Richards was immense, Henderson produced an array of stunning saves and Daniel Muñoz was a relentless livewire down the right flank.
Their first ever major trophy and a place in the Europa League have been confirmed. Oliver Glasner, the architect of their success, will never have to buy a beer in south London again.
Kevin De Bruyne‘s Bitter Farewell
“Of course we want to do it [win the trophy] for him,” remarked Pep Guardiola before kick-off when asked about Kevin De Bruyne‘s final Wembley appearance for City. This was the Belgian‘s fourth FA Cup final and having managed a goal and three assists in the previous outings, there was an expectation that he could be the difference-maker once again under the fabled arch.
De Bruyne has been sharp during his farewell tour and looked likely to cause Palace chaos in the opening stages. The midfielder occupied the right half-space in which he has dismantled so many defences over the years and within six minutes he had teed Erling Haaland up with a sumptuous delivery.
But that impact would not last beyond the opening 15 minutes. De Bruyne‘s influence waned as the game proceeded and the frustrations of the veteran quickly became clear as he snatched at opportunities and steamrolled into tackles. It was not his finest hour and an ultimately underwhelming farewell at the highest level.
Eze Sprinkles Stardust on Final
Eze entered the FA Cup final in the form of his career. The attacking midfielder had scored five in four matches leading up to the battle with Guardiola‘s side and had managed ten goal contributions in as many games since the quarterfinal victory over Fulham. It was hardly surprising to see the London-born playmaker open the scoring in his city.
His strike may have come against the run of play, to put it lightly, but it was an effort of sheer class. Eze had showcased the ferocity and accuracy of his right boot in the semi-final and swept beyond Stefan Ortega with a level of composure seldom seen outside of the training ground. An exquisite move manufactured by Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daniel Muñoz was emphatically dispatched.
Eze managed little else in the way of attacking brilliance but he simply didn‘t need to. He had risen in Palace‘s time of need and none can begrudge the dazzling Englishman of the all-important winner.
Henderson Heroics
Eze was the attacking hero for Palace but there can be no doubting who was their saviour in their own half. Former Man Utd goalkeeper Henderson was the talisman for the Eagles as he continually denied City's attacking aces and he produced the perfect performance—ignoring the fact he was incredibly fortunate to escape a first-half red card for handball.
Henderson produced six saves in the sunshine at Wembley, with particularly impressive stops thwarting Jérémy Doku and Omar Marmoush—the latter from the penalty spot. He prevented 1.58 expected goals in a player of the match performance.
To win the FA Cup as an underdog, you need to rely on your goalkeeper. Palace now know that better than anyone.