Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea: Player Ratings From Another Frustrating Night for the Blues
Chelsea's frustrating run in the Premier League continued as they could only muster a 1-1 draw against Crystal Place in their first game of 2025.
The night began with a brilliant run from Jadon Sancho to set up Cole Palmer for his 13th goal of the Premier League season. The Blues looked like the better team during the entirety of the first half, but were unable to extend their lead, continuing a trend that's hindered them in recent weeks.
The new year didn't bring forth a new version of Chelsea as they once again struggled to maintain the lead in the second half, relinquishing control of the game and letting Palace grow into the match. Chelsea's inability to put the game away cost them, and in the 82nd minute, a giveaway in build up resulted in Jean-Phillipe Mateta's equalizer following a well crafted play from the hosts.
It's the fourth consecutive game Chelsea have dropped points in the league and are now only one point clear from falling out of the top four. During December, Enzo Maresca repeatedly said that Chelsea weren't a team prepared to compete for the title and time has proven him right; however, a top four finish was always the objective, but if they don't manage to return to form quickly they risk missing out on the UEFA Champions League for a second straight season.
Player ratings below from a hard-fought London derby at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Dean Henderson
6.6/10
CB: Chris Richards
6.6/10
CB: Maxence Lacroix
7.1/10
CB: Marc Guehi
6.9/10
RWB: Daniel Muñoz
7.9/10
CM: Oumar Doucouré
6.7/10
CM: Jefferson Lerma
6.7/10
LWB: Tyrick Mitchell
7.6/10
AM: Ismaila Sarr
6.7/10
AM: Eberechi Eze
8/10
ST: Jean-Phillipe Mateta
7.5/10
SUB: Daichi Kamada (69' for Doucouré)
6.3/10
SUB: Eddie Nketiah (87' for Eze)
N/A
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Robert Sánchez
7.5/10
RB: Malo Gusto
7/10
CB: Josh Acheampong
6.7/10
CB: Levi Colwill
7.2/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
6.9/10
CM: Moisés Caicedo
6.8/10
CM: Enzo Fernández
6.9/10
RW: Pedro Neto
6/10
AM: Cole Palmer
7.3/10
LW: Jadon Sancho
7.7/10
ST: Nicolas Jackson
6.1/10
SUB: Marc Guiu (81' for Jackson)
N/A
SUB: Noni Madueke (86' for Sancho)
N/A