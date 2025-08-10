Crystal Palace 2–2 (3–2 Pens) Liverpool: Player Ratings As Eagles Stun Champions at Wembley
Crystal Palace triumphed in the Community Shield for the very first time, by virtue of a penalty shootout victory over Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
While Arne Slot included four new signings in his Liverpool XI, Oliver Glasner opted for the same team from the FA Cup final in May. Unlike their free-spending counterparts, Palace have been rather frugal in the transfer window, with just two additions being made.
After both sets of supporters paid tribute to Diogo Jota and brother André Silva through a minute’s silence, Liverpool quickly went about laying a marker. The Reds required less than five minutes to break the deadlock, as one of their newbies, Hugo Ekitiké, combined with record signing Florian Wirtz and ruthlessly finished beyond Dean Henderson from the edge of the box.
Slot’s side sought to suffocate after taking the lead, but Palace did find their feet soon after going behind. An up-back-and-through sequence led to the penalty incident from which Jean Philippe-Mateta scored as Virgil van Dijk was penalised for tripping Ismaïla Sarr in the box.
However, the Eagles were level for no more than a couple of minutes, as another fresh Liverpool face restored their lead. A booming Dominik Szoboszlai switch found Jeremie Frimpong down the right, and the Dutchman burst to the byline before attempting to stand the ball up to the back post. Instead, his cross faded over a despairing Dean Henderson and kissed the Englisman’s net.
The contest finally had some time to breathe thereafter, with neither goalkeeper forced into action. Palace started to have joy through their wingbacks, while Liverpool allowed Wirtz to conduct beautifully.
Chances arrived at both ends at the start of the second half, with Ekitiké shooting erratically first-time after receiving a cross from the left before Alisson denied Eberechi Eze on the breakaway. Chris Richards also headed tamely at the Brazilian from Adam Wharton’s corner.
Slot changed tack for the game’s final quarter, as Ekitiké was withdrawn in favour of midfielder Wataru Endō, but the Dutchman’s switch failed to supply the desired security. Five minutes later, Palace were level again. This time, Sarr was fed through a gaping void in Liverpool’s defence and finished off the post with Alisson bearing down on him.
The momentum was suddenly with the Eagles, who had a decent penalty shout waved away by the VAR after Sarr was superbly denied by Milos Kerkez’s block. Liverpool had their moments as the full-time whistle neared, with the quiet Mohamed Salah firing a half-volley straight at Henderson, but it was Palace who came the closest at the last, as substitute Justin Devenny dragged an effort wide from the edge of the box.
The subsequent shootout was laden with errant attempts, with Henderson coming to the fore once more. His two saves, from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, combined with Salah’s wild effort over the bar, helped Palace to a historic victory.
Crystal Palace Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1)
Position / Player
Rating Out of 10
GK: Dean Henderson
6.8
CB: Chris Richards
6.4
CB: Maxence Lacroix
6.4
CB: Marc Guehi (c)
6.9
RWB: Daniel Muñoz
7.8
CM: Daichi Kamada
6.2
CM: Adam Wharton
7.3
LWB: Tyrick Mitchell
7.1
AM: Ismaïla Sarr
7.9
AM: Eberechi Eze
6.8
CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta
7.2
SUB: Will Hughes (29' for Kamada)
7.1
SUB: Borna Sosa (79' for Mitchell)
6.2
SUB: Jefferson Lerma (85' for Wharton)
N/A
SUB: Justin Devenny (90' for Guehi)
N/A
Subs not used: Walter Benítez (GK), Nathaniel Clyne, Romain Esse, Odsonne Édouard, Rio Cardines.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Rating Out of 10
GK: Alisson
7.7
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
7.5
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.3
CB: Virgil van Dijk (c)
6.5
LB: Milos Kerkez
7.7
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
7.7
CM: Curtis Jones
6.6
RW: Mohamed Salah
5.9
AM: Florian Wirtz
8.1
LW: Cody Gakpo
6.1
CF: Hugo Ekitiké
7.4
SUB: Wataru Endo (71' for Ekitiké)
6.1
SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (71' for Jones)
6.8
SUB: Harvey Elliott (84' for Wirtz)
N/A
SUB: Andy Robertson (84' for Kerkez)
N/A
Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Federico Chiesa, Trey Nyoni, Ben Doak, Rio Nguhoma.