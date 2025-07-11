Crystal Palace Discover European Fate After UEFA Confirm Major Decision
Crystal Palace have been banned from competing in the 2025–26 Europa League and instead demoted to the Conference League following UEFA’s recent announcement.
The Eagles qualified for Europe’s secondary competition by winning last season’s FA Cup final against Manchester City, but there has long been fears over a ban for the Londoners due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.
Palace’s majority shareholder, John Textor, also owns Lyon, who qualified for the Europa League after finishing sixth in Ligue 1 last term. The French side also recently won their appeal over being relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial issues.
Clubs are not allowed to compete in the same UEFA competition if they share an owner that has a decisive influence over both teams. Textor has denied having such an impact at Palace but that has proved immaterial in UEFA’s decision-making.
The American businessman had recently agreed a deal to sell his Palace shares to compatriot billionaire Woody Johnson, but a deal was unable to be finalised in time for the Eagles to avoid their Europa League ban.
UEFA have announced that the multi-club ownership criteria have been breached in this instance, although Palace are expected to appeal the decision with the court of arbitration for sport.
Palace’s misery could be Nottingham Forest’s ecstasy, with the Midlands club potentially being promoted from the Conference League to the Europa League.