Former Champions League Semifinalists Relegated After Financial Review
Olympique Lyon, one of the biggest and most successful sides in French football, have been relegated to Ligue 2 for the 2025–26 season by the Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion.
The DNCG, responsible for overseeing French football clubs' finances, announced the decision via the Ligue de Football Professional (LFP), the governing body for French football). The ruling comes after a provisional administrative relegation back in November amid financial concerns. The club was not allowed to make signings in the previous January transfer window and were threatened with relegation if they couldn't address any financial issues.
After failing to improve their situation per the DNCG, a demotion to France's second division was handed down. Also under review were Ligue 1 sides AS Monaco, FC Nantes and Paris FC, but no action was taken against the three clubs.
Lyon will be allowed to appeal the decision.
November's ruling was handed to John Textor. The American's Eagle Football Group owns a 77% stake in Lyon. The decision to relegate Lyon comes after EFG sold their holdings in Crystal Palace to New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson. Textor also owns controlling stake in Brazil's Botafogo.
Lyon won seven Ligue 1 titles between 2001 and 2008. They also reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals twice, most recently in 2020. The club recently sold standout performer Rayan Cherki to Manchester City.