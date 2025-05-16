Crystal Palace vs. Man City — FA Cup Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Wembley Stadium will host the 144th FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon when Crystal Palace face Manchester City in the world's oldest cup competition.
Man City have plenty of experience lifting this trophy aloft having won the FA Cup on seven occasions previously, most recently in 2022–23 when they beat Manchester United in the final. However, they also know the feeling of heartbreak that comes with defeat on the grand stage, losing six finals in total including last season's defeat to their Manchester neighbours.
Crystal Palace were also beaten by Man Utd in their most recent trip to the FA Cup final in 2015–16, with their extra-time loss at Wembley meaning they still await their first triumph in the competition. Oliver Glasner will want to be the manager to lead them to glory but will understand the size of the challenge that faces him and his players on Saturday.
The Eagles boast a decent record against City over the past decade and have caused one or two upsets in this fixture, but they're without victory in seven clashes and were hammered 5–2 during a Premier League meeting in April. Pep Guardiola's side are in improved form over recent weeks and will still be significant favourites for the trophy.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the showpiece fixture.
What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Man City Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Saturday, 17 May
- Kick-off Time: 16:30 BST / 11:30 ET / 08:30 PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
Crystal Palace vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Crystal Palace: 0 wins
- Man City: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Man City 5-2 Crystal Palace (April 12, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Crystal Palace
Man City
Tottenham 0–2 Crystal Palace – 11/05/25
Southampton 0–0 Man City – 10/05/25
Crystal Palace 1–1 Nottingham Forest – 05/05/25
Man City 1–0 Wolves – 02/05/25
Crystal Palace 3–0 Aston Villa – 26/04/25
Nottingham Forest 0–2 Man City – 27/04/25
Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace – 23/04/25
Man City 2–1 Aston Villa – 22/04/25
Crystal Palace 0–0 Bournemouth – 19/04/25
Everton 0–2 Man City – 19/04/25
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Man City on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN App
United Kingdom
BBC One, BBC Sport Website, BBC iPlayer, ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player, UTV
Canada
Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Crystal Palace Team News
Glasner has been without Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré for some time and the duo will be absent for the remainder of the campaign. But in better news, the Austrian coach has confirmed Adam Wharton's availability after the midfielder missed last weekend's win at Tottenham Hotspur.
Palace certainly have the attacking personnel capable of unlocking Man City. Eberechi Eze is in exceptional form with five goals in his last four outings, while Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta will provide plenty of firepower alongside the Englishman.
Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi; Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.
Man City Team News
City welcomed Erling Haaland back to the starting lineup last weekend and ironically blanked away at bottom of the table Southampton. The Norwegian will lead the line at Wembley, with Omar Marmoush potentially moving out wide.
Kevin De Bruyne could play an enormous role in the capital and is likely to feature ahead of Mateo Kovačić and İlkay Gündoğan in midfield. Nico O'Reilly should return to left back, with Joško Gvardiol moving centrally to partner Rúben Dias.
In terms of injuries, Man City continue without long-term absentee Rodri, while centre backs John Stones and Nathan Aké are both sidelined, too. Oscar Bobb could be absent having not featured since the win over Palace in mid-April.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace
Man City predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gündoğan, Kovačić; Silva, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City Score Prediction
Palace will be feeling the nerves ahead of only their third ever FA Cup final and the first for this current cohort, with Glasner needing to keep his squad focussed on the task at hand. They have the weapons to hurt Man City and will want to replicate their semifinal performance at Wembley.
However, there's a feeling that Man City's muscle memory might kick in here. They seldom go a season without silverware and Saturday is their final chance to celebrate a trophy this term. Their deep squad and myriad of attacking superstars should get them over the line.