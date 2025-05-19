Crystal Palace vs. Wolves: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are in Premier League action on Tuesday night, as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park.
Oliver Glasner delivered the Eagles their first piece of major silverware at the weekend, edging out Manchester City 1–0 in the final at Wembley. Eberechi Eze’s first-half goal proved to be the difference in a dramatic final, and Palace’s celebrations will continue long after Wolves’ midweek visit.
While these two teams remain in the bottom half of the league table, they rank among the division’s best-performing sides in 2025. Wolves have rallied under the tutelage of Joao Pereira, who succeeded Gary O’Neil in December, and enter Tuesday’s game 14th in the top-flight.
They’re eight points adrift of Palace after losing back-to-back games, however. The hosts snapped their three-game drawing run by coasting past Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the Premier League, but are set for another 12th-place finish when it’s all said and done.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Tuesday's Premier League clash.
What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Wolves Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
- Date: Tuesday, 20 May
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: David Webb
- VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Crystal Palace vs. Wolves Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Crystal Palace: 3 wins
- Wolves: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Wolves 2-2 Crystal Palace (November 2, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Crystal Palace
Wolves
Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City – 17/05/25
Wolves 2–0 Brighton – 10/05/25
Tottenham 0–2 Crystal Palace – 11/05/25
Man City 1–0 Wolves – 02/05/25
Crystal Palace 1–1 Nottingham Forest – 05/05/25
Wolves 3–0 Leicester – 26/04/25
Crystal Palace 3–0 Aston Villa – 26/04/25
Man Utd 0–1 Wolves – 20/04/25
Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace – 23/04/25
Wolves 4–2 Tottenham – 13/04/25
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Wolves on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised – radio commentary available via BBC Radio 5 Live
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Crystal Palace Team News
Glasner will likely offer many of Saturday’s FA Cup final heroes midweek respite. Match-winner Eze and striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta are among the players who could drop to the bench for Wolves’ visit.
Eddie Nketiah could get a chance to lead the line, while January arrival Romain Esse should earn an opportunity to impress from the outset.
There are doubts over the fitness of Marc Guéhi and Adam Wharton, with the pair seemingly unlikely to start on Tuesday night. In Wharton’s absence, Daichi Kamada should partner Will Hughes. Jefferson Lerma has slotted into Glasner’s back three when required.
Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad remain out of action.
Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves
Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Wolves (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Muñoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Esse, Sarr; Nketiah.
Wolves Team News
Wolves are without a familiar set of names for Tuesday’s game, and Hwang Hee-Chan is set to remain out of action due to a knock.
The South Korean international has only played a sporadic role under Pereira, with Jørgen Strand Larsen likely to be supported in attack by talisman Matheus Cunha and January addition Marshall Munetsi.
Saša Kalajdžić, Yerson Mosquera, Leon Chiwome and Enso Gonzalez are long-term absentees. Backup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is also set to miss out.
Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace
Wolves predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, André, Aït-Nouri; Munetsi, Cunha; Strand Larsen.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolves Score Prediction
Palace have enjoyed themselves in the wake of Saturday’s historic success, and Eagles supporters will surely be able to accept a sluggish midweek display here.
The hosts will be a buoyant mood, but there’s scope for a post-FA Cup final hangover to come into play when Wolves come to town. The visitors may have lost two on the bounce, but they’re fresh heading into the fixture and have proven themselves to be formidable opponents on their travels in the new year.
A rotated Palace outfit could succumb in a rather forgettable contest in south London off the back of an unforgettable weekend.