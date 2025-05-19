SI

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Crystal Palace take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday night off the back of their surprise FA Cup triumph.

James Cormack

Crystal Palace host Wolves in buoyant mood after their FA Cup triumph.
Crystal Palace host Wolves in buoyant mood after their FA Cup triumph. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are in Premier League action on Tuesday night, as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner delivered the Eagles their first piece of major silverware at the weekend, edging out Manchester City 1–0 in the final at Wembley. Eberechi Eze’s first-half goal proved to be the difference in a dramatic final, and Palace’s celebrations will continue long after Wolves’ midweek visit.

While these two teams remain in the bottom half of the league table, they rank among the division’s best-performing sides in 2025. Wolves have rallied under the tutelage of Joao Pereira, who succeeded Gary O’Neil in December, and enter Tuesday’s game 14th in the top-flight.

They’re eight points adrift of Palace after losing back-to-back games, however. The hosts snapped their three-game drawing run by coasting past Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the Premier League, but are set for another 12th-place finish when it’s all said and done.

Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Tuesday's Premier League clash.

What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Wolves Kick-Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Selhurst Park
  • Date: Tuesday, 20 May
  • Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
  • Referee: David Webb
  • VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Crystal Palace: 3 wins
  • Wolves: 1 win
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Wolves 2-2 Crystal Palace (November 2, 2024) - Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Crystal Palace

Wolves

Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City – 17/05/25

Wolves 2–0 Brighton – 10/05/25

Tottenham 0–2 Crystal Palace – 11/05/25

Man City 1–0 Wolves – 02/05/25

Crystal Palace 1–1 Nottingham Forest – 05/05/25

Wolves 3–0 Leicester – 26/04/25

Crystal Palace 3–0 Aston Villa – 26/04/25

Man Utd 0–1 Wolves – 20/04/25

Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace – 23/04/25

Wolves 4–2 Tottenham – 13/04/25

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Wolves on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock

United Kingdom

Not televised – radio commentary available via BBC Radio 5 Live

Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada

Mexico

Tubi Mexico

Crystal Palace Team News

Eberechi Eze
FA Cup final match-winner Eberechi Eze could earn a midweek rest / IMAGO / PPAUK

Glasner will likely offer many of Saturday’s FA Cup final heroes midweek respite. Match-winner Eze and striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta are among the players who could drop to the bench for Wolves’ visit.

Eddie Nketiah could get a chance to lead the line, while January arrival Romain Esse should earn an opportunity to impress from the outset.

There are doubts over the fitness of Marc Guéhi and Adam Wharton, with the pair seemingly unlikely to start on Tuesday night. In Wharton’s absence, Daichi Kamada should partner Will Hughes. Jefferson Lerma has slotted into Glasner’s back three when required.

Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad remain out of action.

Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Wolves (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Muñoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Esse, Sarr; Nketiah.

Wolves Team News

Hwang Hee-Chan
Hwang Hee-Chan remains a doubt for the visitors / IMAGO / Action Plus

Wolves are without a familiar set of names for Tuesday’s game, and Hwang Hee-Chan is set to remain out of action due to a knock.

The South Korean international has only played a sporadic role under Pereira, with Jørgen Strand Larsen likely to be supported in attack by talisman Matheus Cunha and January addition Marshall Munetsi.

Saša Kalajdžić, Yerson Mosquera, Leon Chiwome and Enso Gonzalez are long-term absentees. Backup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is also set to miss out.

Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, André, Aït-Nouri; Munetsi, Cunha; Strand Larsen.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves Score Prediction

Palace have enjoyed themselves in the wake of Saturday’s historic success, and Eagles supporters will surely be able to accept a sluggish midweek display here.

The hosts will be a buoyant mood, but there’s scope for a post-FA Cup final hangover to come into play when Wolves come to town. The visitors may have lost two on the bounce, but they’re fresh heading into the fixture and have proven themselves to be formidable opponents on their travels in the new year.

A rotated Palace outfit could succumb in a rather forgettable contest in south London off the back of an unforgettable weekend.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0–1 Wolves

