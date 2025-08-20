Dani Carvajal Sends Trent Alexander-Arnold Message After Real Madrid Return
Dani Carvajal welcomed the competition that Trent Alexander-Arnold will bring to his status as Real Madrid’s first-choice right back and warned the summer recruit that he has always risen to the challenge presented by his past rivals.
Madrid paid Liverpool for the privilege of securing Alexander-Arnold’s services a month before his contract on Merseyside expired earlier this summer, whisking the England international across to the U.S. for the Club World Cup. At that time, Carvajal had not yet fully recovered from the ACL injury which sidelined him for most of the 2024–25 domestic campaign.
Carvajal made a late cameo in Madrid’s Club World Cup semifinal exit to Paris Saint-Germain before building back more fitness over the following three weeks. The new club captain came on for the closing stages of Madrid’s league opener against Osasuna on Tuesday night—a match in which Alexander-Arnold didn’t enjoy his best performance—and is targeting more minutes going forward.
“I experience competition as I have at other times in my career,” Carvajal mused post-match. “The more I’ve had competition, the more I’ve performed. It’s a huge challenge that will make us both better players.”
There is a world in which both fullbacks could start. Were Xabi Alonso to deploy a back-three, Carvajal could comfortably tuck into the right center back slot while Alexander-Arnold is given the freedom of the flank from wingback. This approach could potentially solve Alonso’s dilemma when it comes to that pesky right wing slot. As Rodrygo spent another game on the bench, Brahim Díaz started against Osasuna without offering much threat.
It may still be too soon for Carvajal to start more than 10 months on from his last outing in the first XI, but he is certainly eager for an increased role. When quizzed on his fitness status after Tuesday’s showing, the 33-year-old sniffed: “Very well, the coach already said so.
“Training hard and getting into competitive rhythm, which will come with the sessions and minutes. Very happy to be able to go out today to play at home, where I feel very loved. Now to think about [Real] Oviedo.”
Madrid travel to Asturias for Real Oviedo’s first top-flight home game in 24 years on Sunday with Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold both eager to feature.