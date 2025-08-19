Xabi Alonso Addresses Rodrygo’s Future After Latest Eye-Catching Decision
Xabi Alonso revealed it was his “decision” to bench Rodrygo in Real Madrid’s return to the Santiago Bernabéu, further fueling transfer speculation for the Brazil international.
Rodrygo could only sit and watch as Real Madrid secured their first victory of the 2025–26 season. The Brazilian was once again overlooked by Alonso, failing to log a single minute in Los Blancos’ 1–0 win over Osasuna.
Instead, Alonso gave Brahim Díaz the nod on the right wing and then brought 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono on to replace the Moroccan in the 68th minute. Gonzalo García also made a cameo in the match, all while Rodrygo sat on the bench.
Following the game, Alonso issued a clipped response when asked about his decision not to play the winger in Real Madrid’s La Liga opener.
“Rodrygo? Nothing is happening,” the Spaniard said in his post-match press conference. “I count on Rodrygo of course.
“It’s just a game. This was my decision,” Alonso added.
Alonso has provided similar answers in the past when asked about Rodrygo. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss has now managed eight matches since taking over Real Madrid, and he has started Rodrygo in only one.
In fact, the Brazil international has logged just 121 minutes of a possible 720 minutes under Alonso. The lack of playing time has called Rodrygo’s future into question.
Various Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, have all expressed interest in the 24-year-old should he wish to leave the Spanish capital behind. Although Rodrygo is seemingly devoted to winning his place back at Real Madrid, there is likely only so long the two-time Champions League winner will tolerate being benched.
All eyes will be on Alonso come next weekend to see if the manager once again overlooks Rodrygo when Los Blancos take on Real Oviedo.