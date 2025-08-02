Darwin Nunez ‘Holds Talks’ Over Blockbuster Liverpool Exit
Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have spoken with Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez about a summer transfer to the Middle East, a report has revealed.
Liverpool are prepared to part ways with Núñez this summer after he struggled to hold down a regular role under new manager Arne Slot. The Uruguay international, comfortable as both a striker and a left winger, did make 30 Premier League appearances last season but started just eight times all year.
Slot is ready to cash in on Núñez but Liverpool have received limited interest in the 26-year-old, who moved to Anfield for a then-club record £85 million ($112.6 million) in 2022. Napoli were touted as leading suitors earlier this summer but soon ended their interest.
Suggestions of a move to the Saudi Pro League have rumbled on for weeks and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Núñez has held talks with Al Hilal, who have presented their project to the Uruguay international.
Local reports claim Núñez has been identified as Al Hilal’s top transfer target by new manager Simeone Inzaghi, formerly of Champions League finalists Inter.
Liverpool turned down a bumper bid from Saudi Arabia for Núñez in January, believed to be from Al Hilal. Reports claim it was worth as much as £70 million ($92.7 million), which Liverpool did not believe was enough to disrupt their push for the Premier League title.
A fee this summer is likely to be far lower. Earlier this summer, a price tag of £60 million ($79.5 million) was suggested but Napoli quickly walked away from negotiations in search of cheaper targets, ultimately signing Lorenzo Lucca instead.
Al Hilal are one of few sides capable of meeting Liverpool’s demands but much will hinge on Núñez, whose interest in moving to the Saudi Pro League is unknown.
Funds used through the sales of Núñez and Luis Díaz, now of Bayern Munich, were set to be put towards a record-shattering move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but the Reds are no longer expected to pursue a deal after failing with a bid of £110 million ($145.7 million)