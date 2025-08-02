Alexander Isak: Eddie Howe Makes Admission After Failed Liverpool Bid
Eddie Howe has stressed his desire to see Alexander Isak play for Newcastle United again after Liverpool failed with a bid for the Sweden striker, but confessed he did not know if this was the end of the transfer saga.
Having teased an offer of £120 million ($159 million) during an informal approach earlier this summer, Liverpool only went as high as £110 million ($145.7 million) with a formal offer on Friday, with Newcastle swiftly turning it down.
While there were initial reports of a second bid being prepared, it later emerged that Liverpool had decided against doing so, accepting they will not be able to change Newcastle’s mind.
“From my situation I am very much removed from what was happening back home,” Howe told a press conference. “I was made aware of a bid yesterday and that bid was turned down all before I even heard about. People back in England are dealing with the situation.
“I really don’t know what happens next. From our perspective, we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again.”
Howe went on to confess that he was not aware Isak was training with former employers Real Sociedad until news emerged in the media, but refused to close the door to a reunion with the striker.
According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle were left confused by the nature of Liverpool’s offer, given they had suggested a higher bid last month. The decision to walk away after seeing their bid rejected has also surprised Newcastle officials who believe it was obvious Liverpool’s offer was never going to be enough.
Some inside Newcastle have been left “baffled and angry” at Liverpool for unsettling Isak but, when Howe was asked whether he shared that sentiment, he insisted he is only thinking about moving forwards.
“It is difficult because you don’t know what is going to happen,” Howe continued. “There can be all sorts of talk and hypothetical situations but then you are dealing with reality.
“The reality is we had the first bid from Liverpool yesterday. I believe that was turned down, from this point onwards let’s see what happens. I have no idea to try to predict that.
“In terms of trying to upset players, from my perspective, we can only talk about us, we try to do things the right way, signing players is always complex, we just try to do what we think is right.
“I can’t talk about other clubs, that is not for me to say.”