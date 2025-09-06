‘Special’—David Beckham Drops Lionel Messi Career Hint
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham hinted that he expects his star forward Lionel Messi to continue playing as the hunger for success still burns brightly within him.
Doubts over Messi’s future have been raised for years. The 38-year-old has already twice retired from international soccer only to return to win his first major honors for Argentina. Messi will be out of contract when his deal with Miami expires in December and is yet to commit to an extension.
The wriggling forward didn’t do much to quell speculation surrounding his uncertain future after appearing in his final competitive international on Argentinian soil earlier this week. In the immediate aftermath of an emotional 3–0 victory over Venezuela, Messi admitted: “I don’t think I'll play in the next World Cup. Given my age, the most logical thing is that it won’t happen. I’m excited, eager, but I’m taking it day by day, match by match.”
When pushed on his involvement in the 2026 World Cup, Messi insisted that no decision had yet been made. He was similarly non-committal when it came to his future at club level. “We finish the season at the end of the year, and hopefully we can be MLS champions,” he added. “Then preseason comes, and I’ll have six months left. I’ll see how I feel.”
Beckham, however, appears to believe that Messi “still wants more.”
“A special night for a special person...” Beckham wrote on Instagram. “Everything has been achieved but he still wants more, not for himself but for his country... Last night Argentina celebrated Leo in the way he truly deserves... felicitaciones leo.”
Despite his seniority, Messi hasn’t shown too many signs of ageing. In the space of just 17 MLS starts this year, Inter Miami’s captain has racked up 19 goals and eight assists. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is his side’s most prolific scorer and creator, orchestrating almost every attacking move his side put together.
The slower pace of international soccer hasn’t yet passed Messi by. Surrounded by a fleet of enthusiastic and energetic young forwards for Argentina, the veteran skipper is the team’s undisputed talisman. Since leading his nation to a second successive Copa América triumph in 2024, Messi has directly contributed to eight goals (five scored, three created) in seven appearances.