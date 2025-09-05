‘Day by Day’—Lionel Messi Provides 2026 World Cup Update After Argentina Win
Lionel Messi may have played his last competitive home match for Argentina in Thursday night’s 3–0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win against Venezuela, but his future remains unclear at both the national team and club level.
While the 38-year-old scored a brace in the win and was brought to tears in front of passionate supporters, many of whom saying their farewells to him in the blue and white stripes, he did not make any guarantees about next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Previously, Messi has put his place at the tournament in doubt, saying he was done with World Cups after winning in 2022 in Qatar. However, his recent form in MLS with Inter Miami, and his continued success with the Albiceleste showcased his remaining skills that could still make him effective at the 2026 tournament.
“The same thing I said before: I don’t think I'll play in the next World Cup. Given my age, the most logical thing is that it won’t happen. I’m excited, eager, but I’m taking it day by day, match by match,” Messi said in Spanish during a post-match interview.
“I’ll continue as I have been, taking it day by day, trying to feel good, and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. And if I’m not good, I have a bad time and I’d rather not be there. I’ll see.
“I haven’t made a decision about the World Cup.”
The tournament is set to kick off on June 10, 2026, with Mexico opening at the Estadio Azteca against an opponent that will be determined at the World Cup Draw in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5.
Messi Hints at Inter Miami Future
The World Cup draw may be Dec. 5, but Messi’s eyes remain fixated on the next several months with Inter Miami, hoping to play in his first MLS Cup final on Dec. 6, especially with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.
However, the No. 10 provided some hints on what 2026 could offer, mentioning the 2026 preseason as part of his preparations for the World Cup.
“The thing is, nine months [until the World Cup] go by very quickly, but at the same time, it’s a long time,” he said, with rumors of an imminent contract extension floating around. “We finish the season at the end of the year, and hopefully we can be MLS champions. Then preseason comes, and I’ll have six months left. I’ll see how I feel.”
Messi won’t travel with Argentina to Ecuador to wrap up World Cup qualifying, citing the number of matches he has played with both club and country. However, he will likely return to the pitch for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC on Sept. 13 as they kick off their final nine MLS regular-season games before the MLS Cup Playoffs.