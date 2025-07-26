David Beckham Praises New Inter Miami Signing As World Cup Winner Takes Legendary Shirt Number
New midfield signing Rodrigo De Paul will take on a legendary shirt number when he debuts with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF, donning the No. 7 shirt for the South Florida side.
On Friday, Inter Miami announced De Paul as their latest marquee signing, bringing in the 31-year-old Argentine legend on loan from La Liga giants Atlético Madrid, with the option to make the deal permanent in 2027.
While he is expected to debut on July 30 in Leagues Cup action against Liga MX side Atlas, he is far from the most famous person within the club to wear the No. 7 shirt. That honor, of course, belongs to co-owner David Beckham, who wore the number through parts of seven seasons with Manchester United.
Beckham was ecstatic about securing the World Cup winner and two-time Copa América champion.
“Rodrigo is a player I’ve admired for many years. As a leader, he has brought so much to the teams he has played for—especially with his national team Argentina,” Beckham said of De Paul. “He brings experience, passion and quality to our team and to our city. I’m excited to welcome another World Cup-winning player not just to Inter Miami, but also to MLS.”
De Paul will be the fifth player to wear No. 7 for Inter Miami, and will take the shirt from current Miami forward and MLS veteran Fafá Picault, who assumed the number at the start of the 2025 season.
Outside of Picault, the No. 7 shirt has previously belonged to Matías Rojas and Jean Mota, as well as current New York Red Bulls star and Scottish international Lewis Morgan.
De Paul is set to be unveiled officially as an Inter Miami player ahead of the club’s Saturday match against FC Cincinnati, in which they will be missing Messi and Jordi Alba due to suspension after the duo skipped the MLS All-Star Game.