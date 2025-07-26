Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Fresh off a 5–1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami CF return to MLS action on Saturday as they take on FC Cincinnati in a vital clash atop the Eastern Conference.
However, fans hoping for a clash between the two MVP frontrunners of FC Cincinnati’s Evander and Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi won’t be able to see the matchup, as MLS suspended Messi and teammate Jordi Alba due to skipping the MLS All-Star Game.
With those absences, Cincinnati will hope to cash in and extend their lead atop the Supporters Shield and Conference standings, currently sitting in first place with 48 points through 24 games. Still, even with the missing Miami superstars, the matchup is among the most anticipated of the weekend slate.
Here’s everything you need to know about Cincinnati’s visit to Miami.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, July 26
- Kick-off Time: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- Inter Miami wins: 5
- FC Cincinnati wins: 5
- Draws: 2
Previous Meeting: FC Cincinnati 3–0 Inter Miami—July 16, 2025 (MLS)
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
FC Cincinnati
New York Red Bulls 1–5 Inter Miami - 7/19/25
Real Salt Lake 0–1 FC Cincinnati - 7/19/25
FC Cincinnati 3–0 Inter Miami - 7/16/25
FC Cincinnati 3–0 Inter Miami - 7/16/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Nashville SC - 7/12/25
FC Cincinnati 2–4 Columbus Crew - 7/12/25
New England Revolution 1–2 Inter Miami - 7/9/25
FC Cincinnati 2–1 Chicago Fire. - 7/03/25
CF Montreal 1–4 Inter Miami - 7/5/25
Orlando City SC 1–2 FC Cincinnati - 6/28/26
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami face a critical problem in this match, without Messi, who has scored a Golden Boot-leading 18 goals, and Alba, one of the few left backs on the roster.
With each suspended, Miami will be forced to rotate their squad, while looking to the veteran contributions of striker Luis Suárez, who has just five goals this season, as well as midfielder Sergio Busquets.
Meanwhile, veteran MLS forward Fafa Picault is likely to start up front alongside Suárez, while Greek youth international Noah Allen could take on a largely unfamiliar left back position, with the Herons short on wide defense.
While the run of six wins in seven games has been among the most successful in Inter Miami’s history, it has also been more reliant on Messi than ever before, with the Argentine scoring 10 of the club’s 13 goals in the five games since the FIFA Club World Cup.
Additionally, the Herons will also be missing starting center back Maxi Falcón, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Between the sticks, the club is also expected to start third goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, with Oscar Ustari and Drake Callender still recovering from injuries.
Winning without Messi and Alba will be a challenge for Miami, but not an impossible one, as it presents an opportunity for players like Picault, Benjamin Cremaschi and others to step up and prove they can win without the greatest of all time.
Heading into the game, Miami sit fourth in the Eastern Conference on points-per-game and will look to keep the good times rolling, even without two of their key players.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati (4-4-2): Novo; Weigandt, Avilés, Luján, Allen; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Picault, Suárez
FC Cincinati Team News
FC Cincinnati have a stellar opportunity to extend their lead atop the Supporters’ Shield standings as they visit a Miami side that is missing several key players, while also being able to lean on their own superstars.
Fresh off captaining the MLS All-Stars to a 3–1 win over Liga MX and setting a record in the accuracy shooting competition at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, Evander will look to continue his stellar form and build on his 15 goals and seven assists.
However, head coach Pat Noonan’s side will be missing starting striker Kévin Denkey, who remains out with an injury despite returning to training this week.
Outside of Evander, Cincinnati could look to new Venezuela winger Ender Echenique, who is eligible for selection for the first time since being acquired from Caracas FC in his nation’s top division as a U22 initiative player.
The Supporters’ Shield race will be front and center in Cincinnati’s thoughts, though, as they currently lead a tight table. There are three teams within three points of them with a third of the season remaining.
FC Cincinnati Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
FC Cincinnati Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-4-3): Celentano; Robinson, Miazga, Engel; Powell, Bucha, Anunga, Orellano; Evander, Kamara, Valenzuela
Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati Score Prediction
Inter Miami have not been a good team without Lionel Messi this season, and are more reliant on him than ever. Meanwhile, they are also down to unnatural left backs, allowing Evander and FC Cincinnati to take advantage out wide, giving them the favorite tag heading into the clash.
Prediction: Inter Miami 1–4 FC Cincinnati