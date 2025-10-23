‘Our Vision’—David Beckham Reacts to Lionel Messi’s New Inter Miami Contract
David Beckham revealed Inter Miami CF “feel very lucky” to have finalized a three-year contract extension with Lionel Messi.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was initially brought to Inter Miami by co-owner Beckham in 2023, with Messi signing a two-and-a-half year deal due to expire at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
There was always an expectation that Messi would extend his stay with the Herons, but with his contract soon up in Florida, speculation remained over his long-term future. However, on Oct. 23, the former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar penned new terms until the end of the 2028 MLS season.
Beckham heaped praise on Messi after the contract renewal was confirmed, insisting Miami are fortunate to keep hold of “the best player to have ever played the game”.
“Our vision was to bring the best players to Inter Miami and to this city, and that’s exactly what we have done,” said the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid icon. “We brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city. That shows our commitment to Miami, but it also shows Leo’s commitment to the city, to the club, and to the game.
“He’s still as committed as he’s ever been and he still wants to win. As owners, to have a player that loves the game as much as he does, and who has done as much for the game in this country and to inspire the next generation of young talent as he has, we feel very lucky.”
Messi has guided the Herons to silverware since his arrival, helping the club win the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield alongside former Barça teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
The 38-year-old has produced an astonishing 71 goals and 37 assists in just 82 matches with Inter Miami, even scooping the 2024 MLS Most Valuable Player and 2025 MLS Golden Boot awards. He will continue to torment defences in North America for the next three years, until he’s 41.