David De Gea Reflects on Man Utd Exit, Old Trafford Return
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has insisted he does not hold a grudge over the manner of his departure from the club.
De Gea saw his 12-year association with United brought to an end in 2023 when an agreement over a new contract could not be reached and he was allowed to depart on a free transfer, after which he spent the entire 2023–24 campaign out of work before joining Fiorentina.
Amid André Onana’s struggles at United, many fans have voiced their frustrations towards the decision to part ways with De Gea, whose patchy form was behind the move for Onana in 2023 in the first place. The Spaniard’s sensational performances in Italy last season only fuelled the fire.
Back at Old Trafford for a pre-season friendly against United at the weekend, De Gea impressed in a 1–1 draw for Fiorentina, after which he was asked whether he still had any hard feelings over his exit from United two years ago.
“No,” he insisted. “Sometimes football is like it is, you can’t control everything.
“I’ve been here [Man Utd] 12 years, very, very nice, it’s one of the best periods of my life. Playing for this club is just unbelievable, especially when you leave the club, you realise how big the club is, how difficult it was to be 12 years in a club like United. I’m always grateful for this club, for everyone, it’s been an amazing journey.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been back here so it’s been a special day, of course.”
United have struggled in the years since De Gea’s departure, but the former Red Devil backed Ruben Amorim to restore the club to its former glory in the near future.
“Sometimes this is football, you can’t win all the time,” De Gea continued. “I know it’s been some years that United struggle a bit but it’s one of the best clubs in the world, it’s a massive club and hopefully this year with the new signings and the manager starting a new era they can do something big and that’s it.
“Hopefully this year they can win something and be there where they deserve.”