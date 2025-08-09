Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Fiorentina: Red Devils Struggle in Scrappy 1–1 Draw
Manchester United endured a difficult afternoon at Old Trafford as they laboured to a 1–1 draw with Fiorentina in Saturday’s preseason friendly.
Spirits were high following the presentation of new signing Benjamin Šeško to the crowd before the game, but United made a nervy start to proceedings and found themselves trailing just after just eight minutes.
Poor defending from a corner gave Simon Sohm all the time in the world at the back post, and the Fiorentina man calmly put his side ahead.
An ugly own goal from Robin Gosens, whose blushes would likely have been spared had VAR been in play, tied things up shortly before the half-hour mark, and only an excellent save from former United favourite David De Gea prevented Leny Yoro from nodding his side ahead before the interval.
Sohm struck the bar early in the second half as United were guilty of yet another slow start, and it took them until the final 10 minutes of the half to really generate much excitement in front of De Gea’s net.
Some scrambling blocks denied Matheus Cunha, before United’s former stopper again repelled a Yoro header. De Gea was given a chance to receive a standing ovation as he left the field a few minutes before the final whistle, ending what was a frustrating game for United.
A penalty shootout ended the action. Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo all netted their efforts before Altay Bayındır produced the first stop of the afternoon, allowing Kobbie Mainoo to step up and seal the victory.
Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Fiorentina (3-4-2-1)
Position / Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Altay Bayındır
6.3
CB: Leny Yoro
7.2
CB: Harry Maguire
6.8
CB: Ayden Heaven
6.8
RM: Amad Diallo
6.9
CM: Bruno Fernandes
7.3
CM: Casemiro
7.4
LM: Patrick Dorgu
6.8
AM: Bryan Mbeumo
6.3
AM: Matheus Cunha
6.9
ST: Mason Mount
6.3
SUB: Diogo Dalot (73’ for Mbeumo)
6.1
SUB: Luke Shaw (73’ for Maguire)
6.0
SUB: Matthijs de Ligt (73’ for Heaven)
6.1
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (73’ for Casemiro)
6.1
SUB: Manuel Ugarte (84’ for Mount)
N/A
Subs not used: Dermot Mee (GK), Tom Heaton (GK), Diego León, Tyler Fredricson, Toby Collyer, Chido Obi, Rasmus Højlund.