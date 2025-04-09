Declan Rice Reveals Original Plan for Sensational Free Kick vs. Real Madrid
Declan Rice scored two magnificent free kicks in Arsenal's unbelievable victory over Real Madrid. The first strike played a big part in his confidence to score the second, but he revealed after the game that he wasn't even supposed to try and bend it like David Beckham or Roberto Carlos the first time around.
Didn't hurt that he made some history along the way as well.
The first half was rather cagey between two sides seemingly feeling each other out. Moments from Bukayo Saka and Kylian Mbappe were wasted as the first half finished scoreless. Then, Rice stepped up to deliver two free kick goals before a clinical third goal was slotted home by Mikel Merino.
Rice, since moving to Arsenal, has played different positions for Mikel Arteta. Originally thought of the defensive midfielder that would solidify Arsenal, Rice has played his best for the Gunners further forward. He's shown the ability to utilize his pace, awareness, strength and technical ability to create scoring opportunities. Fans already knew he could place a corner kick just about anywhere he wanted, but they'll be clamoring for him to be on every free kick set piece moving forward as well.
Speaking to Thierry Henry and the CBS Sports team after the game, "We're planning to cross the ball back post. He wanted us to reverse cross it. I spoke with Bukayo and I said 'It doesn't feel right to cross the ball here.' And I looked at the wall and I looked at Courtois and I saw the space to the right around the outside of the wall. Bukayo said, 'If you feel, take it.' And I said you know what, I'm going for it."
Rice followed up on the second goal by saying: "As soon as it left my foot, I just knew." Unreal confidence from a player on the biggest stage that has had a fair share of critics asking for more goal contributions from his position.
There's still a second leg to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the Gunners can head to Spain confident of advancing thanks in big part to Rice's two magical moments.