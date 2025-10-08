‘Deeply Frustrated’—Man Utd Star Pushing for January Exit
Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is ready to look for a January exit from Old Trafford in a bid to save his World Cup ambitions, a report has revealed.
After his £36.5 million ($49 million) arrival from Bologna in the 2024 summer transfer window, Zirkzee netted just seven goals across his debut campaign, and those struggles contributed to United’s decision to spend £200 million rebuilding their forward line this year.
Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško were all expensive additions to manager Ruben Amorim’s plans and the increased competition for minutes saw Rasmus Højlund depart for Napoli on an initial loan in the summer. Zirkzee, however, was kept around as cover.
With just four appearances and a total of 82 minutes across all competitions to his name, the Daily Mail report Zirkzee is ready to call time on his United career and depart the club in January.
Zirkzee is said to be hugely frustrated by his situation, not least because it comes in a World Cup year. He was left out of Ronald Koeman’s latest Netherlands squad and has not represented his country since November.
Zirkzee Previously Wanted by Napoli—Then Serie A Giants Signed Højlund
A January exit is seen as “crucial” to Zirkzee’s hopes of forcing his way back into Koeman’s plans and his frustrations have grown to such a point that he is prepared to push for a winter move.
In the summer, Napoli were keen on Zirkzee before they ultimately signed Højlund, while Juventus are long-time admirers of the former Bologna forward, whose return of 11 goals and five assists in the 2023–24 campaign ultimately earned him the move to United.
United may prefer to keep Zirkzee as emergency cover, but there is no denying his tumble down the pecking order. Midfielder Mason Mount has been used ahead of him as a central striker, while the increased competition in attacking midfield has further limited his opportunities at Old Trafford.
Zirkzee is under contract at United until 2029, with the option for a further 12 months included in his deal, meaning the Red Devils face no real pressure to agree to a sale.