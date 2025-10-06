‘Day by Day’—Rasmus Hojlund Reflects on Napoli Resurgence After Man Utd Nightmare
Rasmus Højlund says he has not changed anything about his game this season after a red-hot start to life with Napoli on loan from Manchester United.
After two years with United which yielded just 26 goals across all competitions, Højlund was made available for transfer this summer and signed on with Napoli, who agreed a loan deal which includes a conditional obligation to make the move permanent.
With four goals from his first six games under Antonio Conte, Højlund has already endeared himself to his new fans with a run of form which was rarely seen at Old Trafford.
After Sunday’s 2–1 win over Genoa, it was suggested to Højlund that he must be doing something different this season compared to his time with United, but the Denmark international insisted: “I don’t think I’ve changed anything.
“I’m just doing my job and working day by day to give my best and bring something to the team.”
Conte: Højlund Living Up to Star Potential
United proved their faith in Højlund when they signed him from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £72 million ($96.8 million), but their commitment to the Dane wavered during a difficult two years.
Their loss was Napoli’s gain as Conte green-lit a deal which is expected to see Højlund join the club permanently next summer for around £38 million. The obligation will be triggered if Napoli qualify for the Champions League but, according to Fabrizio Romano, there are already plans to keep Højlund around regardless of their European fate.
“He’s a 22-year-old who was on the sidelines at Manchester United,” Conte reflected. “He has significant room for improvement. He needs to work because he has the potential to become a star, and he’s proving it.”
Højlund, for his part, has already confirmed his wish to remain at Napoli beyond this season in order to build on his hot start.