‘No Doubt’—Denmark Manager Fires Brutal Man Utd Dig Over Rasmus Hojlund
Denmark manager Brian Riemer has rebuffed suggests Rasmus Højlund was ill-suited for English football, insisting his recent form is simply down to playing in a “well-functioning team”.
Højlund appears to be the latest player to flourish following a departure from Manchester United, who agreed to send their £72 million ($96 million) to Napoli in the summer on an initial loan which includes a conditional obligation to make the move permanent next summer for just over half that figure.
The 22-year-old has four goals from his first six games with Napoli and scored twice for Denmark in Thursday’s 6–0 drubbing of Belarus, in which he also chimed in with an assist for good measure.
This goalscoring form was rarely seen by Højlund during his time with United, but Denmark boss Riemer was happy to point the finger at the Red Devils for his struggles.
”I think Rasmus has the quality for both [the Premier League and Serie A, without a doubt,” he stated.
“Does he fit in Italian football? Yes. There was no doubt about that, because he had already proven that. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t fit in English football. On the contrary, I would almost say.
“The fact that he is now on a well-functioning team and has players around him who take pride in doing good for others helps to make the outcome for a striker like Rasmus, who needs to be serviced. It is more important than which league you play in.”
Riemer’s comments echo a recent claim from Højlund himself. The Dane denied having changed anything about his game following his departure from Old Trafford, insisting he is simply “doing his job”.
Højlund’s permanent switch to Naples is expected to be triggered fairly comfortably this season as it is believed to be tied to Napoli’s qualification for next season’s Champions League. The reigning Serie A champions sit top of the league after six games.
Even if Antonio Conte’s side surprisingly slip out of the European places, Højlund has already made it clear he is planning for a long-term future with Napoli.